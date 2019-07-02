USA vs England Live Stream: How to Watch Women’s World Cup Online Free

You can watch a live stream of USA vs England via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

The United States women’s national soccer team will take on England in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals on Tuesday at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Decines-Charpieu, France.

In the US, the match starts at noon ET and will be televised on Fox (English) and Telemundo (Spanish). If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or connected-to-TV device by signing up for one of the following live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in select markets) and Telemundo are two of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards international soccer and sports in general.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of USA vs England (and every 2019 Women’s World Cup match) on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch a match live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of USA vs England (and every Women’s World Cup match) on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

USA vs England World Cup Preview

American midfielder Megan Rapinoe powered her side to the semi-finals with a brace in the USWNT’s 2-1 victory over France.

“It’s the knockout round. You don’t get past it without statement performances,” Rapinoe said, according to Pro Soccer USA. “What a huge performance from the team. They had so much of the ball, so just a massive defensive performance from us, and the grit and heart and focus and tenacity it takes to do that is just tremendous.”

The 33-year-old fired a free kick through traffic from the side of the penalty box and found the back of the net in the fifth minute. She added another strike in the 65th, when she pounded home a feed from fellow midfielder Tobin Heath to make it 2-0.

Rapinoe also scored both of the Americans’ goals in their 2-1 win over Spain in the Round of 16.

England reached their second Women’s World Cup semi-finals by blasting Norway 3-0 with goals from midfielder Jill Scott, forward Ellen White, and defender Lucy Bronze.

“We’re playing a type of (women’s) football no other team has played before,” England head coach Phil Neville said, according to The Associated Press. “They have glazed eyes, I can see that. I’m lucky. I’m just the coach. They go out and play with courage, bravery, play the right way. We’ve said it’s nonnegotiable. We’re having fun and we don’t want to go home.”

Team USA have won a record three Women’s World Cup titles. The Lionesses’ best finish came in 2015, when they took third place.

“They’re the best team in the world, without a shadow of a doubt,” Neville said of his Tuesday opponents, per Pro Soccer USA. “Their record is phenomenal. The coach’s record is phenomenal. But I’m not worried about anything. Never do.

“You get these moments in life and you think, ‘Grasp it with both hands, both feet, all your body,’ and that’s what we’ve been saying to the players. Don’t get to a semifinal now and have any regrets. Don’t get to a semifinal and think afterward, ‘Shoulda, coulda, woulda.’ Get to a semi-final and get out there and play your best. And I want to see smiles, and I want to see freedom, and I want to see us play the way we can.

“I heard one of the players at breakfast this morning say, ‘It doesn’t feel like we’re at a World Cup semi-final,’ and that’s because they’re so relaxed and that’s how I want them to play.”