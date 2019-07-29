How to Watch Citi Open 2019 Online Without Cable

You can watch a live stream of the 2019 Citi Open via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

The Washington Open, also known as the Citi Open for sponsorship reasons, will take place at the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center in Washington DC from July 29 to August 4.

Complete coverage of the 2019 Citi Open will be on the Tennis Channel. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Tennis Channel on your computer, phone, or connected-to-TV streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

The Tennis Channel is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Tennis Channel’s Citi Open coverage on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages: The Tennis Channel is included in the “Elite” bundle and above.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Tennis Channel’s coverage of the Citi Open on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Citi Open 2019 Preview

Two-time reigning Washington Open men’s singles champion Alexander Zverev won’t be on hand to defend his title. The German’s runners-up in 2017 and 2018, South Africa’s Kevin Anderson and Australia’s Alex de Minaur, are seeded fourth and 12th.

On Sunday, the 20-year-old de Minaur bested the United States’ Taylor Fritz 6-3, 7-6 (2) in the Atlanta Open final for his second career ATP Tour title.

“I felt like I really needed this,” de Minaur said, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It means the world to me. I felt in a great headspace, my body felt right and I had been playing some great tennis. If I could just keep it all together, the good results would come and this week has really helped me out.”

De Minaur claimed his first ATP Tour title at the Sydney International in January, topping Italy’s Andreas Seppi. But an ailing groin has limited him for much of the season — his pair of championships represent the only times he’s won more than two matches at a tournament in 2019.

“This one is really special to me. I felt like I really needed this,” de Minaur said, according to the ATP Tour website. “To start the year with a bang and then be slowed down by injuries … you expect your level to be right there once you come back, but you have to slowly grind your way back. I’ve been playing great tennis and felt like if I could keep it all together, the good results will come. This is a week that will really help me out.”

He added: “I don’t think I could start the American hard-court season any better than this. I’m happy with where I am and enjoying every day. I can’t wait to get back on court and keep improving.”

In the women’s bracket, a trio of Americans — Sloane Stephens, Madison Keys, and Sofia Kenin — occupy the first, second, and third seeds.

Coco Gauff, the 15-year-old American who made a stunning run to Wimbledon’s fourth round earlier this month, dispatched Japan’s Hiroko Kuwata 6-1, 6-2 in the final round of qualifying to reach the main draw.

“I’m really happy to get into the main draw,” Gauff said, according to Tennis.com. “I feel like these two matches have prepped me for my first round match, considering I had never been to this tournament before. I’m glad I was able to come and get a feel for how it is playing on site here.”