Democratic Debate Live Stream: How to Watch the July 30 Debate Online for Free

The second round of Democratic debates starts tonight, and you can watch the debate online if you don’t have access to a cable or satellite subscription. There are a lot of options for streaming tonight’s July 30, 2019 debate if you want to watch the debate online live. If an embeddable video becomes available, we will add it to this story. Read on for more details.

The debate tonight will air tonight from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern on CNN. You can watch the debate live on CNN.com or CNN apps. If you don’t have cable, you can also watch a live stream of CNN on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or another streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

CNN’s Digital Platforms

Additionally, you can also watch the debate live on your computer via CNN.com, or on your phone, tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other streaming device via the CNN app.

Lineup & Details for the July 30 Debate

The lineup for tonight’s debate will include: Marianne Williamson, John Delaney, John Hickenlooper, Tim Ryan, Steve Bullock, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders.

Tonight’s debate is going to be particularly interesting because we’ll see the first showdown between Bernie Sanders and fellow progressive Elizabeth Warren. They were in separate debates last month, so this will be the first time they’ve been on the same debate stage. Sanders and Warren have both often said that they are friends in real life, so it’s possible they’ll team up rather than go after each other during the debate tonight.

It will also be interesting to see Beto O’Rourke during tonight’s debate. He’s qualified for the September debates already, according to his campaign, but in some ways he hasn’t had the same momentum that marked his run for Senate against Ted Cruz. Seeing him on stage with Sanders and Warren will be interesting to see. Pete Buttigieg, who has been increasing his momentum steadily since he announced, is also a contender to watch in tonight’s debate. Marianne Williamson had the most unique views and quotes from the last set of debates, so it will also be interesting to see what she has to say tonight. Of course, as we’ve learned from previous debates, anything can happen and any candidate can shine with so many contenders on the stage at once.

To qualify for this debate, candidates had to get donations from at least 65,000 unique donors, and they needed at least 200 unique donors from 20 states. If they didn’t qualify that way, they could also qualify by polling at 1 percent or higher in qualified polls that were either national or in specific states. The cutoff for these polls was 14 days before the debate.

Things are going to change after this second round of debates. The third and fourth debates in September and October will have far stricter requirements for qualifying to be in the debate, so we’ll likely see a sharp drop from the 20 candidates that were in the first debate last night and the second debate tonight. So far, only seven candidates have qualified for the September debates.

