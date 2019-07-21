How to Watch ‘Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted’ Online Without Cable

In his new series on Net Geo, Gordon Ramsay will explore the world mixing travel tips with cuisine. Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted will take the celebrity chef all over the world as he unearths world cultures through food and travel.

The new six-part series premieres Sunday, July 21, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

‘Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted’ Series Premiere Preview

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted premieres tonight on Net Geo taking the multi-Michelin-star and Ironman athlete to various countries around the world where he will explore local food, cultures, and customs with indigenous people and discuss the unique flavors of each location. According to the network, for Ramsay, “food is the gateway to culture and every adventure is a portal into the soul of a people and a destination.”

Throughout the six-part series, Ramsay will check out Hawaii’s wild surf, trek a snow-capped Alaskan mountain, rappel down a waterfall in Morocco, fish in a raging river in Laos, dive into shark-infested waters in New Zealand, and hunt off a cliff ledge in Peru. He’ll also scale cave roofs to harvest nests in Malasia, while hunting tarantulas in Cambodia. He’ll travel through cities and remote areas, enduring water, mountains, and jungles in a quest to discover what it really takes to obtain the special ingredients he seeks.

According to a press release, each episode of Uncharted will include three key elements: “unlocking a culture’s culinary secrets through exploration and adventure with local food heroes, no matter where they may lead him; tracking down high-octane traditions, pastimes and customs that are specific to the region in hopes of discovering the undiscovered; and, finally, testing Ramsay against the locals, pitting his own interpretations of regional dishes against the tried-and-true classics.” The series looks to immerse Ramsay in all aspects of the local culture to prepare him for a friendly cooking competition with local chefs and foodies.

“My passion for adventure has made me not only a better chef but also a fearless apprentice of all cultures, which makes it so exciting for me to work with National Geographic, who’ve been taking exploration to the limit for their entire storied history,” said Ramsay.

Ramsay’s adventures will seem like harrowing expeditions to some, but for each country’s locals, they’re just a way of life. “It looks crazy,” said Ramsay, “but it’s what some locals do on a daily basis.”

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted has already been renewed for a second season. Ramsay’s other ventures include 29 books, cooking products, a mobile game, and the nonprofit, Gordon and Tana Ramsay Foundation, which is partnered with Great Ormond Street Hospital, a children’s hospital in London.