How to Watch US Swimming Championships 2019 Online Without Cable

The US Swimming National Championships will take place at the Stanford Avery Aquatic Center in California from July 31 to August 4.

Coverage of the 2019 Swimming Nationals will be split between USASwimming.org, NBC Sports Network and the Olympic Channel. You can watch the USASwimming.org coverage online, and if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBCSN and the Olympic Channel on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Swimmers to Watch

Caeleb Dressel

USA Swimming dominated at the swimming world championships in Gwangju, South Korea, last week, claiming 14 gold medals — nine more than the nation with the second-most, Australia.

Swimming freestyle and butterfly, Caeleb Dressel won a record eight total medals — six golds and a pair of silvers — at the event, two years after he tied Michael Phelps’ mark of seven gold medals at the 2017 world championships. That year, Dressel joined Phelps as the only swimmer to claim three world championships golds in a single night, and this time around, he became the first to accomplish that feat twice.

Dressel broke Phelps’ 100-meter butterfly world record, posting a time of 49.50 in the semifinals en route to gold.

“Part of me is very happy,” the 22-year-old said, according to ESPN. “Part of me wants to cry that I’m done with it. I’ve got pimples on my face from just the stress of the meet. I’m probably losing some hair.”

Regan Smith

Regan Smith, 17, collected three world records at worlds. She swam the fastest 200-meter backstroke ever in the race’s semifinals (2:03.35), then recorded the second-fastest time ever (2:03.69) in the finals to take gold. She set a world record for 100-meter backstroke (57.57) as the lead-off swimmer for the 4×100-meter medley relay team, which collectively set another world record (3:50.40).

“As I’ve made my way through my swimming career, I think I’ve embraced its possibilities and gladly endured everything that has come with it,” Smith said before worlds, according to the USA Swimming website.

“To be honest, I have always felt like I’ve been living my swimming dream. All I ever wanted was to have fun in my sport and be the absolute best I could be. There was never a certain ‘aha’ moment that I experienced where I realized what I was beginning to accomplish; it was just a great sport to compete in from the beginning.”

Ryan Lochte

Ryan Lochte, who’ll turn 35 during nationals, will make his return to USA Swimming at the event. Last year, the six-time Olympic gold medalist received a 14-month doping ban for taking an intravenous infusion without a therapeutic use exemption.

“A rule is a rule and I accept there is a technical violation,” Lochte said, according to Reuters. “I wasn’t taking anything that was banned or prohibited. I am hopeful other athletes learn from my mistake.”

Lochte still holds the world record in the 200-meter individual medley, which he set with a time of 1:54.00 at the 2011 world championships.