How to Watch Bachelor in Paradise 2019 Premiere Online Without Cable

Bachelor in Paradise 2019 premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the ABC network and the show will air twice per week at the same time. Mondays and Tuesdays will air new season 6 episodes of the show and you may be wondering how you can watch them online.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers several different channel packages, all of which include ABC (live in select markets).

You can start a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now comes with included cloud DVR.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres one week after the explosive finale of The Bachelorette 2019. To bring you up to speed on how the season ended … Hannah Brown ended up single, after news that her fiance Jed Wyatt was basically a cheater and an opportunist. Reality Steve reported that Wyatt had a girlfriend named Haley Stevens when he left to film The Bachelorette and he admitted to Brown that he never actually ended the relationship.

On the After the Final Rose special of The Bachelorette, Brown sat down with runner-up Tyler Cameron and asked him out on a date. The chemistry between the two was clear, but, who knows if they’ll ever really get back together, especially since Cameron was reported to have hung out with model Gigi Hadid recently.

Fox News reported that Cameron was spotted out on a date with Hadid at Soho House in Brooklyn after spending the night with Brown. And, ahead of Brown hanging out and having a drink with Cameron, she wrote to fans on Instagram, “Yes, the drink is happening. No, you’re not invited. I’m really appreciative that Tyler has always had my back and supported me through all my decisions. He constantly encourages me to lean into the strong woman that I am. He’s a really good man, and I’m going to be his biggest fan in whatever makes him the happiest. Roll tide.”

Though Cameron won’t be on BIP this season, for those who watched Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, they may recognize some familiar faces on BIP. Investment analyst Connor Saeli, tech entrepreneur Dylan Barbour, the infamous John Paul Jones, behavioral health specialist Kevin Fortenberry, political consultant Luke Stone, medical salesman Matt Donald, and fan-favorite Mike Johnson are all dipping their toes in the sand on BIP this summer.

The BIP plot synopsis for the beginning of the season reveals that “In the premiere episode of what promises to be another wild ride of “Bachelor in Paradise,” our favorite members of Bachelor Nation begin their journey for another chance at finding love at a luxurious Mexico resort … Host and keeper of the keys Chris Harrison is there to greet the nine hot men and 11 incredible women that are hoping to find true love on the beach like Chris and Krystal, Carly and Evan or Jade and Tanner, who found each other in previous seasons.” Watch the new season to see who ends up together, who gets eliminated first, and who leaves without a mate.