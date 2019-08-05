How to Watch Canadian Open 2019 Online Without Cable in USA

The 2019 Rogers Cup, also known as the Canadian Open, will run from August 5-11. The women’s tournament will take place at Toronto’s Aviva Centre and the men will play at IGA Stadium in Montréal.

2019 Canadian Open Preview

Last year, Rafael Nadal bested Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to take his fourth career Rogers Cup title.

In June, the 33-year-old Spaniard claimed his 12th French Open championship; no other player has won any one Grand Slam singles tournament more than nine times.

Nadal followed that performance up by reaching the Wimbledon semifinals, where he fell to Roger Federer 6-7 (3), 6-1, 3-6, 4-6.

“Well, [it’s] been a tough one,” Nadal said after the defeat, according to ESPN. “I had my chances. He played [a] little bit better than me, I think. Probably I didn’t play as good as I did in the previous rounds, and he played well. So he deserves it. Congrats to him.”

Nadal added: “[I’m] sad for the loss because for me was another opportunity. But at the same time, I [will] create another opportunity to be in another final of a Grand Slam. Just accept that [today] was not my day. I played a great event. I take this in a positive way.

“[At] the same time, today is sad because, for me, I know chances are not forever. Last year, I had chances here. I had another one [this year], and I was not able to convert to win it one more time here.”

Federer lost to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final 7–6 (5), 1–6, 7–6 (4), 4–6, 13–12 (3). Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic rank first, second, and third in all-time men’s single titles, with 20, 18, and 16, respectively.

Nadal’s rivals won’t participate in this year’s Rogers Cup.

“When I get to a tournament, I try to work on my things and work on my game,” Nadal said, according to the official ATP Tour website. “It doesn’t matter whether Novak or Roger are here or not here. There are many great players here, so I have to just prepare myself as soon as possible and be ready for the action.”

Simona Halep stormed through the women’s bracket a year ago to claim her second Rogers Cup championship, edging Sloane Stephens 7–6 (6), 3–6, 6–4 in the final.

The 27-year-old Romanian is coming off a dominant performance at Wimbledon — she dropped just one set en route to her second Grand Slam title, ultimately topping Serena Williams 6-2, 6-2 in the championship.

“Well I had nerves,” Halep said, according to Tennis.com. “My stomach was not very well before the match. I knew there was no time for emotions. I just came on court and gave my best.”

She added: “It’s something very special and I will never forget this day. It was my mom’s dream when I was 10, 12. She said if I want to do something in tennis, I have to play in the final of Wimbledon.”