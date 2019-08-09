How to Watch ‘Free Meek’ Documentary Series Online for Free

The new docu-series Free Meek covers rapper Meek Mill’s 2017 arrest for probation violations which sparked both outrage and headlines online. The Amazon Prime original series, which will re-investigate his original case and explore allegations of police corruption, is now available to watch online.

‘Free Meek’ Premiere Preview

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill’s 2017 arrest for probation violations sparked national outrage. In Free Meek, a six-part docu-series available to stream on Amazon Prime, the case is revisited dissecting the allegations of police corruption as Mill becomes the face of a justice reform movement. The investigative series will “follow Mill and his supporters as they attempt to uncover the different facets of corruption that kept the rapper under the thumb of Philadelphia’s criminal justice system for more than a decade,” THR previously reported.

In collaboration with Mill and executive producers Shawn Carter, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Paul and Isaac Solotaroff, and produced by Roc Nation and The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), the series will give viewers unprecedented access to the star’s life, career, and criminal justice odyssey, while demonstrating the negative effects long-tail probation is having on urban communities of color, according to the project’s official description.

The teaser trailer (below) features clips of concert footage and documents from the case, in addition to his mugshot from the 2007 arrest. A voiceover says, “I have never seen a case built on less.”

Mill, né Robert Rihmeek Williams, is also seen in an interview segment talking about his unfortunate experience. “I never really looked at it as a nightmare, I looked at it as real life for a black kid in America. This is real life,” the rapper says.

“I’m grateful for this unique opportunity to share my story and I look forward to collaborating with Amazon Prime Video, Roc Nation, and the Intellectual Property Corporation on this incredible series,” said Mill. “Not only will this documentary give viewers an unprecedented look at my life, but it will also allow me to use my public platform to highlight the need for criminal justice reform.”

Meek began his career as a battle rapper, later forming a short-lived rap group called The Bloodhoundz. He’s released four studio albums including his fiery 2012 debut, Dreams and Nightmares, and last year’s Championships. Mill and Future announced a joint tour together which is scheduled to kick off at the end of August.