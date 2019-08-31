How to Watch Georgia vs Vanderbilt Football Online Without Cable

A pair of SEC foes clash in Nashville as Vanderbilt hopes to stage a massive upset of No. 3 Georgia to open up their season on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on the SEC Network.

Georgia vs Vanderbilt Preview

Georgia is putting its 13-game SEC winning-streak on the line as the Bulldogs open their season with a rare matchup against a divisional foe. Georgia hasn’t opened up the season against an SEC foe since opponent since 1995, but are embracing the Labor Day weekend trip down to Nashville.

“It’s a limited number of seats all together compared to most SEC stadiums, so it will be a tough ticket to get, and it should be that way,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart told the Associated Press. “Our players are excited about playing in that kind of atmosphere against a really good football team. I think it is very different when you open with a conference team because of the enormous amount of pressure that comes.”

The Bulldogs saw their 11-3 season end in a thud last year, losing the SEC championship to Alabama in overtime and then falling to Texas in overtime of the New Year’s Day Sugar Bowl, 28-21.

Georgia skipper Kirby Smart is looking to getting his team on the field and starting another quest for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

“Nobody in the country knows what they’ve got until they go out there and play,” Smart said. “There’s so many kids that haven’t had to respond the lights. It’s going to be really fun to see some of these kids grow up and play.”

Jake Fromm is back to lead the Georgia offense that averaged 37.9 points a game and 464.9 yards per game a season ago. Running back D’Andre Swift is also back, as are key pieces from a talented and stingy defensive unit. However, Fromm will have to sort out his top targets, as the current wide receiver room has accounted for just 13 catches in their college careers.

“I hope the growth happens fast. We need to get those guys touches as much as possible so they get some confidence,” Smart said earlier this offseason. “The biggest thing they’re missing is experiencing.”

Vanderbilt is hoping that they have a roster willing to rise to a massive challenge in their opener. The Commodores are currently listed as 21.5-point home underdogs in the game. It’s safe to say that the Vanderbilt players have some massive respect for Georgia, which leads the all-time series 57–20-2, winning the most recent matchup last year 41-13.

“We’re playing a team that literally goes around and hits all 12 opponents that they play in the mouth,” Vanderbilt tight end Jared Pinkney said. “They don’t give up. They don’t let up. They’re going to come at you over and over and over again and you got to be able and willing to sit in there and take it. And return some punches of your own.”

Vandy finished 6-7 last season, earning a second bowl berth in three seasons under coach Derek Mason.

When the Commodores have the ball, keep an eye on Ke’Shawn Vaughn, the SEC’s top returning rusher a year ago. He racked up 1,244 yards as a redshirt junior a year ago.