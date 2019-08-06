How to Watch Hard Knocks Raiders Without HBO

Football has finally returned and so has Hard Knocks — HBO’s annual training camp reality show. The 14th edition of the series kicks off on Tuesday and will feature the storied Oakland Raiders franchise for the first time.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Oakland Raiders premieres Tuesday, August 6 (10 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO. If you don’t have cable or don’t have HBO, you can watch episodes of the series live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime’s HBO Channel

If you have Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand HBO content right here on the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch Hard Knocks episodes either live as they air or on-demand anytime after.

You can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch Hard Knocks live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after.

You can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue

Whether you already have PlayStation Vue or you want to start a free 5-day trial of PlayStation Vue, you can watch all live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on, which comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can watch Hard Knocks either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after.

You can watch your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Raiders Hard Knocks Preview

There will be no lack of drama for the show to cover in Oakland, where Jon Gruden is running the show. HBO says it uses a 30-person NFL Films crew to shoot more than 1,750 hours of footage over the course of the series.

“If you’re a fan of football or great storytelling, Hard Knocks with the Oakland Raiders is going to be must-see television,” said Peter Nelson, executive vice president, HBO Sports. “We are so grateful to this storied franchise for opening up its doors and allowing HBO and NFL Films to spend the summer with the Raiders in what promises to be a compelling and engaging training camp.”

The Raiders are coming off of a disappointing 4-12 season, but made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason, swinging a trade for outspoken All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown. The former Pittsburgh pass-catcher had a messy divorce from his former team, which eventually ended with him being sent to Oakland for a pair of draft picks.

While Brown might be a headache off the field at times, he’s one of the best around on it. In 2018, he caught 104 passes for 1,297 receiving yards and a league-high 15 touchdown catches. However, Brown has been dealing with a foot injury to start training camp, something that will no doubt be a topic of conversation on Hard Knocks.

At the head of the pirate ship in Oakland is Gruden, a coach that’s never scared to speak his mind. And after nearly a decade in the Monday Night Football booth as an analyst, he knows how to handle himself with the lights are on.

Where the show shines is finding fringe roster players and making the audience care about them and their journeys. Last year, the Cleveland Browns were the focus of the show coming off an 0-16 season.

The breakout stars from the season were crystal-healing tight end Devon Cajuste and big-bellied offensive line coach Bob Wylie. Neither Wylie or Cajuste are part of an NFL team currently, but they will forever be adored by Hard Knocks fans for their time on the show.

Freddie Kitchens is now the head coach of the Browns but previously served as the running backs coach on that squad. He said the team learned some valuable lessons from the cameras being around.

“The people at NFL Films, those folks are great to work with. But people have a hard time making sure those cameras don’t affect them,” Kitchens said. “So sometimes you don’t always get the truth. You get coaches and players playing up to the camera instead of just the truth.”

Oakland was one of five teams in consideration for the show, the others being the New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions and Washington Redskins. NFL regulations restrict which teams can be considered for the show. Teams that have played in the postseason in the past two years, have been the focus of the series in the previous decade or have a first-year coach are not in the running.