How to Watch Jets vs Giants Preseason Game Online Without Cable

After a long and grueling offseason, the NFL preseason has finally arrived. With the Jets and Giants set to do battle in the first nationally televised game of the year, the game gives us a first look at two of the NFL’s elite running backs in Le’Veon Bell and Saquon Barkley.

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on various local channels for in-market viewers (NBC in New York and Albany) and on NFL Network for out-of-market viewers. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Jets vs Giants Preview

Both the Jets and Giants are coming off disappointing seasons. The Jets stumbled to a 4-12 record while the Giants finished the season at 5-11. Both teams head into the 2019 NFL season looking to turn things around with an influx of rookie talent and big-name free agents.

Given that this is the first preseason game, the starting units shouldn’t be expected to play more than a few series. However, the brief look at both Le’Veon Bell and Saquon Barkley should be extremely exciting. Bell, the two-time All-Pro, hasn’t set foot on an NFL field in over a year and is making his return to the gridiron in the preseason debut against the Giants. Bell sat out extended time over a contract dispute with the Steelers before hitting the open market and signing his massive deal with the Jets.

For as big of a storyline as Bell was, Barkley was nearly just as big. The rookie sensation captivated NFL fans in the nation’s biggest media market with his incredible combination of size and athleticism. Barkley’s standout rookie season cemented him as one of the league’s best backfield weapons as he totaled 2028 yards – 1307 coming on the ground with another 721 through the air.

The game also offers a first look at this year’s version of Sam Darnold. Darnold dazzled at times in his rookie season, yet didn’t have the necessary weapons around him to be a consistent threat. With a year of seasoning under his belt and the league’s premier pass-catching back at his disposal, Darnold’s development should be an interesting storyline to follow as the former third overall pick looks to help turn around the struggling Jets franchise.

Eli Manning has long been on the hot seat in New York and while unlikely that he finds himself unseated during the preseason, should he stumble out of the gates fans could be calling for the Giants to put their sixth overall pick, Daniel Jones, into the game. The Giants didn’t add too many new weapons for Eli outside of wide receiver Golden Tate as they focused mostly defensive players throughout the draft.

One of the Giants’ few offensive draft picks, Jones came as a bit of a surprise as he was expected to go off the board much later. However, has an extremely promising physical profile featuring good mobility and an extremely solid arm. His play, in particular, could be a major catalyst in kickstarting the yearly “sit or start” discussion surrounding Eli.