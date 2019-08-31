How to Watch LSU vs Georgia Southern Online Without Cable

Following their first Top-10 finish in seven years, LSU opens 2019 with a No. 6 ranking and playoff aspirations. The first step in that journey should be a manageable one, as the Tigers host Georgia Southern in their season opener on Saturday.

LSU vs Georgia Southern Preview

Georgia Southern is bringing its triple-option attack to Tiger Stadium and the Eagles are having no problem embracing the underdog role. For their first matchup with LSU, Georgia Southern is listed as a nearly four touchdown dog to the Tigers.

“To the outside world it’s definitely a mismatch. But our guys — they work hard. They want to show that they belong,” head coach Chad Lunsford told reporters. “We’ll be blue collar. We’ll be disciplined. We’ll be tough and we’ll see how this thing unfolds.”

The Eagles are coming off an encouraging 10-3 campaign in the first year under Lunsford. And one of those three losses came to eventual national champion Clemson on the road. The Eagles lost 38-7, which was a small victory all things considered.

LSU has a game with No. 10 Texas on the schedule next week, but Lunsford isn’t buying that Ed Orgeron’s Tigers are looking past them.

“We will get in trouble if we sit here and go, ‘We’re going to sneak up on people,'” Lunsford said. “I’m sure LSU is preparing to play us and not play another football team.

“What we talk about an awful lot at Georgia Southern is our history of going up against these types of opponents — and how close we’ve come in a lot of them.”

LSU will be showing off its new spread look with quarterback Joe Burrow at the controls. As a junior, Burrow threw for 2,894 yards and 16 touchdowns a year ago. He also had five interceptions, but made a fair share of plays with his legs, racking up 399 yards rushing and seven scores.

“We’re going to spread the ball around,” Burrow said. “We have playmakers all over the field that they’re going to have to account for.”

The Tigers return eight starters on both sides of the ball and have their eyes on a playoff spot. But as always, they’ll have to battle for it. Four SEC teams are ranked in the top 10, including No. 2 Alabama, which was pegged in the media poll as the SEC champ.

“First game is going to tell you a lot about your football team,” Orgeron said.

The Tigers will look to work out the kinks in their new offense before their big matchup against Texas next week.

LSU is the only currently ranked squad Georgia Southern has on their schedule. The Eagles continue their season against Maine next week in their home opener.