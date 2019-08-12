‘Our Boys’ Live Stream: How to Watch the Premiere Online

Tonight is the premiere of a new HBO series called Our Boys. Based on a true story, the limited series premieres on Monday, August 12 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) Read on to learn more about how to watch the series online.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of HBO on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue

Whether you already have PlayStation Vue or you want to start a free 5-day trial of PlayStation Vue, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on, which comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

‘Our Boys’ Preview

The new series Our Boys was filmed in Israel and is baed on true events that led to the war in Gaza. The series explores the murder of Muhammad Abu Khdeir, the investigation, and the story of everyone who was involved.

The official synopsis for the miniseries reads: “Three Jewish teenagers are kidnapped and murdered by Hamas militants in the summer of 2014, leading to the retaliatory killing of 16-year-old Palestinian Muhammad Abu Khdeir and a conflict that forever changes the lives of Jews and Arabs alike.”

A longer synopsis reads: “In the summer of 2014, three Jewish teenagers are kidnapped and murdered by Hamas militants. Israel is shocked, shaken and furious. Two days later, the burned body of a Palestinian teenager from eastern Jerusalem is found in a forest on the western outskirts of the city. In the ensuing days, an agent from the internal terror division of the Shin Bet investigates the murder, while the parents of the slain teenager begin their long and anguished journey toward justice and consolation. Filmed in Israel, Our Boys is based on the true events which led to the outbreak of war in Gaza. The series follows the investigation of Mohammed Abu Khdeir’s murder, and tells the story of all those involved, Jews and Arabs alike, whose lives were forever changed by these events.”

The series follows the events that led to the 50-day Gaza War in 2015. The series is a co-production of KI’s Keshet Studios and HBO. According to Haaretz, it’s the first Hebrew/Arabic language series airing on HBO.

The first two episodes, which will air back-to-back tonight, are called “Out of the Depth, I Cry to You” and “I Love Toto.”

The synopsis for the first episode reads: “On June 12, 2014, the disappearance of three Jewish boys in Israel sends shockwaves across the nation. Simon (Shlomi Elkabetz), a terrorism agent at the Jewish Division of Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and his team search for answers. Arab teen Mohammed (Ram Masarweh) lands in a dangerous environment while Jewish teen Avishai (Adam Gabay) finds himself at a crossroads.”

The synopsis for the second episode reads: “In the wake of their son’s disappearance, Hussein (Jony Arbid) and Suha (Ruba Blal Asfour) face pressure from the police as they search for answers. Simon (Shlomi Elkabetz) and Mike (Tzahi Grad) disagree on their theories about the murder and a new angle arises when a rumor leaks to the public.”