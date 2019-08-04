How to Watch ‘Preacher’ Season 4 Online Without Cable

In the fourth and final season of Preacher (developed by Sam Catlin, Evan Goldberg, and Seth Rogen), Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy’s quest to find God thrusts them into a war that spans Heaven, Hell, and everywhere in between.

‘Preacher’ Season 4 Premiere Preview

Based on the popular cult comic book franchise of the same name, Preacher follows West Texas preacher Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), his ex-girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga), and an Irish vampire named Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) as they embark on a road trip to find God. As the series inches closer to the finale, God’s endgame for the universe begins to click into place. “Trapped between heavenly prophecies, hellish prisons, and all-out nuclear war, Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy make their bloody way to the Most High. Whether they can reach God in time – or whether all this carnage is part of His divine plan – will soon be revealed as Preacher barrels towards the end of the world,” teases the network.

The series also stars Ian Colletti, Graham McTavish, Pip Torrens, and Julie Ann Emery.

Other cast members like Noah Taylor as Adolf Hitler and Malcolm Barrett as Hoover will return to finish out the series. Torrens, who portrays villain Herr Starr, is expected to play a huge role in the show’s final episodes. In addition, Tyson Ritter has been upped to series regular, according to Deadline. Ritter (who is also the frontman for The All-American Rejects) plays Humperdoo, the tragically inbred descendant of Jesus Christ.

“Preacher is a show unlike any other on television. A passionate base of fans found their way to Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy and have followed along with their adventures, at times indescribable adventures, for three seasons,” David Madden, president of programming for AMC Networks, said in a statement. “We are thankful to our partners at Sony and to Seth, Evan, and Sam for everything they have brought to this series, which we are pleased to renew for a fourth season. Like the superfans of Preacher, we can’t wait to see where this journey leads next.”

There is still plenty of foes for Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy to contend with throughout the final season ensuring that Preacher will go out swinging. Not only are Herr Star and the Grail still out there, but The Saint of Killers, empowered after killing Satan for sport, is also heading back to Earth to hunt down Jesse alongside Eugene.