How to Watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa Online in US or Canada

Tottenham and Aston Villa will open their 2019-20 Premier League campaigns Saturday when they meet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The match (12:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC Sports Network in the United States and can be watched on DAZN in Canada. If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Tottenham vs Aston Villa online in the US or Canada:

US Option: FuboTV

NBC Sports Network is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Spurs vs Aston Villa on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

US Option: PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include NBC Sports Network.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Spurs vs Aston Villa on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

US Option: Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including NBC Sports Network.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Spurs vs Aston Villa on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Canada Option: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every EPL game this season live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes every NFL game, Champions League soccer, Europa League soccer, Serie A soccer, MLS soccer, tennis, KHL hockey, international rugby, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Spurs vs Aston Villa and every other EPL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Preview

In 2018-19, Tottenham reached the Champions League final, falling to Liverpool 2-0. In Premier League play, they edged Arsenal by a single point to place fourth and return to the UCL.

The Lilywhites won three and lost two in their pre-season slate, ending it with a shootout loss to Inter Milan following a 1-1 regulation draw in International Champions Cup play.

In their biggest move of the offseason, Tottenham sent roughly $66 million to Lyon for French central midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

“The game is there to build our confidence, our business, many things,” manager Mauricio Pocchettino said after the Inter match, according to the team’s official website. “I am positive. I think the team competed very well but still we need to improve in all areas.

“Inter started (pre-season) before us and for us, it was a challenge playing in Singapore, China, and the Audi Cup against tough opposition. That’s why I think we’ve competed well.

“We’re not at 100 percent but we still have one week to be ready to compete in our best way back here next weekend against Aston Villa.

“There were a lot of positives. Tanguy played more than an hour and many players had the possibility to play and to build their fitness, that’s most important for us.”

Aston Villa won 10 consecutive matches late in last year’s EFL Championship campaign to place fifth on the table, and from there they edged West Bromwich Albion and Derby County in the playoffs to earn a return to the Premier League.

They won all six of their pre-season friendlies, surrendering just three goals.

The Lions made numerous key acquisitions this summer ahead of their promotion, including the additions of Brazilian forward Wesley, British defenders Tyrone Mings and Matt Targett, and Egyptian midfielder Trézéguet.

On Thursday, the team announced they’d re-signed Scottish midfielder John McGinn to a five-year contract. He made 40 appearances for the club last season, his first with Aston Villa, and scored six times.

“He’s been very important for the football over the last season — integral to us getting promoted,” manager Dean Smith said, according to Aston Villa’s official website.

“He won multiple Player of the Year awards, such was the standard of his play. He’s certainly merited that contract.

“We want to keep the best players at Aston Villa. We feel that he’s one of them along with Jack Grealish, who has a long-term contract as well as new recruits we have bought in.

“I feel we can develop him even further. He’s really looking forward to the Premier League season and he’s certainly earned it.”