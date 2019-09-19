AHS 1984 Live Stream: How to Watch ‘American Horror Story’ Season 9 Online

Season 9 of American Horror Story is here, which means the gore and the scare is back on the FX network. The show will air in the 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT Wednesday night time slot for the season and fans will get to see a whole new plot, as the show changes its theme each season. If you are hoping to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription or FX is not a part of your cable package, there are still ways to watch the show online.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of FX on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

FX is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of FX on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes FX.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of FX on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle comes with 40-plus live TV channels, including FX.

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of FX on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

Ahead of the new season, executive producer Tim Minear told The Wrap, “I think it’s gonna be really scary but a lot of fun, like it always is. And that if you have a taste for ’80s horror, you’re in for a treat.” The new season is slasher-themed and Minear said of co-creator Ryan Murphy, “Generally, Ryan is ahead of the zeitgeist as opposed to following it. So what I would say is that this has been an area that Ryan has talked about since I’ve known him and it’s just a real sweet spot for him. And I think it was time for him to do it.”

Some usual faces who have appeared as part of the cast throughout the series will not be returning this season. Variety has reported that actress Sarah Paulson will not have a recurring character due to her busy schedule, but she is set to also be appearing in Ryan Murphy’s Ratched, The Goldfinch, Abominable, Run, and Mrs. America. Evan Peters has opted out of this season and Kathy Bates will not be appearing either.

Jessica Lange left the show several seasons ago but reappeared on the show last season. Unfortunately for Lange fans, E! News has reported that she is unlikely to come back to the show in the future. E! reported that Lange said she wouldn’t want to “start from scratch” again and “create a new character”.