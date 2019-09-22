Raiders vs Vikings Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

After disappointing Week 2 losses, both the Minnesota Vikings and Oakland Raiders could use a big bounce back win. The team’s meet up Sunday on the Vikings home turf of U.S. Bank Stadium.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Raiders vs Vikings on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

Fox (live in select markets, including Oakland and Minneapolis) is one of 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle. Plus, if you’re looking to watch more NFL beyond this game, FuboTV is a great option, as CBS, NBC and NFL Network are also included, while NFL RedZone is available in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Raiders vs Vikings on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live select markets, including Oakland and Minneapolis). It also has CBS, NBC and ESPN, making it the cheapest streaming service to have every channel that will have Raiders and Vikings games this season.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Raiders vs Vikings on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is in Your Market: Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle comes with 40-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in select markets, including Oakland and Minneapolis). As far as other NFL channels go, only NFL Network is included in the “Sling Blue” package, while ESPN is in “Sling Orange” and CBS is not available on Sling.

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Raiders vs Vikings on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Raiders vs Vikings and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Raiders vs Vikings Preview

The Vikings weren’t able to survive some early haymakers from Aaron Rodgers and the Packers last week, falling behind after giving up three quick TD strikes and coming up short in their comeback effort, 21-17.

Kirk Cousins has struggled to start the season after signing a monster deal last year. He was just 14-of-32 passing for 230 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. That was coming off an opener against the Falcons where he had just 98 yards and one touchdown.

Despite the struggles, the Vikings and head coach Mike Zimmer hasn’t lost faith in their big-ticket starter.

“He’s going to be fine,” Zimmer said. “We have the utmost confidence in him. He’s in a good place where he’s going to play good this week and continue to play good for the rest of the year.”

That should start on Sunday, as Cousins will be going against a Raiders defense that is banged up in the secondary. He’ll at least be playing relaxed knowing he has the support of his head coach.

“It’s nice to be believed in,” Cousins told reporters this week. “You’ve got to go out and earn it, though. In this league, no one’s giving you anything. This isn’t a charity. You’ve got to play well to earn peoples’ confidence, so if he’s saying that, it’s because he’s seen practice reps, he’s seen game reps, he’s seen what we’re capable of as an offense throwing the football. So you’ve got to go out and earn it.

“Believe me, I’m not going to be playing quarterback here if I go out and play the way I did this past Sunday for much longer. So I understand that, and I look forward to getting out there and playing at a much higher level.”

What’s helped the Vikes during Cousins slow start is that third-year back Dalvin Cook is off to a scorching start, leading the NFL in rushing with 265 yards.

The Raiders had a feel-good win to start the year against the Broncos, but didn’t have as much luck against the high-powered Chiefs. After the racing out to a 10-0 lead, Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City put up 28 points in the second quarter to take control.

And things don’t get easier now. The Raiders are in the midst of a 48-day stretch without a true home game, which includes a trip to London to take on the Bears. The Raiders were 1-7 on the road last year.

“We’re still trying to understand how that happened, but we’re going to have to deal with it,” said Gruden. “We’ve just got to showcase our mental toughness and deal with it. It’s uncommon, maybe unprecedented, maybe unrealistic that this should ever happen in pro football. I’m not excited about it, but we’ll adapt and do it the best we can.”

Minnesota is a 9-point favorite for the game, with a total of 43.5.

READ NEXT: How to Watch Raiders Games Without Cable in 2019