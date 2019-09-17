How to Watch ‘A Little Late With Lilly Singh’ Online Without Cable

NBC premieres its latest late-night offering tonight with A Little Late with Lilly Singh beginning at 1:35 a.m. ET/PT. The new show, hosted by Lilly Singh, will replace Last Call With Carson Daly and feature pretaped comedy sketches and segments in addition to other short-form viral-ready content.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of A Little Late with Lilly Singh

‘A Little Late With Lilly Singh’ Series Premiere Preview

Hosted by YouTube star Lilly Singh, A Little Late With Lilly Singh premieres tonight on NBC at 1:35 a.m. in the timeslot once owned by Carson Daly. Singh will be the only woman currently hosting a late-night talk show across all of the “Big 4” networks. The series will feature in-studio interviews, in addition to pretaped comedy sketches and segments all created by and starring Singh. The show will also proceed with a “digital-first” strategy that will include short-form content that can be easily shared across social media where her nearly 15 million subscribers hang.

Singh started her YouTube channel under the pseudonym “IISuperwomanII” in 2010. Since then she’s collaborated with celebrities such as Dwayne Johnson, Selena Gomez, Seth Rogen, James Franco, Kunal Nayyar, Noah Schnapp, Priyanka Chopra, Shay Mitchell, Amber Rose, Steve Aoki, Caleb McLaughlin, Nargis Fakhri, Hasan Minhaj, Phil McGraw, and Madhuri Dixit. Her channel currently boasts over three billion views.

Singh’s writing staff for the series includes Sean O’Connor (The Late Late Show With James Corden, What Just Happened??!), Marina Cockenberg (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), Sergio Serna (The Late Late Show, Alternatino With Arturo Castro), Mona Mira, Jen Burton (Alternatino) and Jonathan Giles.

“I’m literally counting down the days until the premiere,” said Singh weeks ahead of the premiere. “I’m thrilled to be collaborating with this all-star team of writers as we work to bring a new, authentic perspective to late night.”

In announcing the show with Jimmy Fallon earlier this year, Singh joked that the tone will be similar to her YouTube videos except with “more than three staff members, and my sound guy won’t also be an extra and won’t also write the scripts.”

Singh also serves as executive producer alongside veteran producer John Irwin who has run production company Irwin Entertainment for the past 15 years. He has executive produced a host of stand-up specials including Adam Sandler’s recent Netflix special, 100% Fresh, and specials from John Mulaney, Jim Jefferies, Norm MacDonald, Katherine Ryan, and Nikki Glaser.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Lilly for many years, and her impact in media is truly remarkable,” said Irwin. “She brings a fresh perspective to the late night space that is a breath of fresh air.”