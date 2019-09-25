How to Watch ‘Empire’ Season 6 Premiere Online

Empire premieres season 6 tonight, on September 24, 2019, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the Fox network. For those who do not have a cable subscription or login information, you may be looking for other ways to watch the show online. Fortunately, you still have options. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

Fox (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes Fox (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle comes with 40-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live in select markets).

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Fox on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

For those who would like to know more information about Empire’s sixth season, cast changes, episode descriptions and more, read on below.

“Empire” Season 6 Cast Changes: After all the controversy surrounding Jussie Smollett, he was released from the show. Smollett had gone public about an alleged hate crime he was subject to, but he came under fire when he was suspected of faking the incident. According to TV Line, Empire co-creator Lee Daniels said that Smollett would not be returning to the series for season 6.

Charges of fabricating the attack and making a false police report ended up being dropped against Smollett, as reported by the NY Times. CNN reported that Smollett had been indicted on 16 felony counts in March 2019.

Recently, Entertainment Weekly reported that Empire star Taraji P. Henson admitted, “We miss Jussie. He’s family to us.” She continued, “There’s no way we can throw five years of family away. So we miss him. Cookie certainly misses him, he was her favorite, he was the first one she visited when she got out of jail. But the show is gonna be incredible, stay tuned. Cookie’s finding herself. It’s not about the empire, it’s not about Lucious, it’s about her. I think a lot of women can relate to that. And the struggle between her and Lucious, it’ll rip your heart out!”



“Empire” Season 6 Episode 1: The premiere episode is titled “What Is Love” and the official description of the premiere reads, “Lucious, who is now a wanted fugitive, is on the run; Cookie focuses on her brand outside of Empire, which now includes a daytime talk show and a community center; Andre is confronted by several people who now want to get in on the company.”

“Empire” Season 6 Episode 2: “Got on My Knees to Pray” is the title of episode 2, which is scheduled to air on October 1, 2019. The episode is described as this, “Cookie confronts Damon about why he lied to her; Andre is forced to deal with an unforeseen family complication; Becky and Giselle try to get the star power they need from their first Bossy Media artist; Tiana helps Devon find his sound.”

“Empire” Season 6 Episode 3: On episode 3, the show’s plot synopsis states, “Lucious’ plan to escape from the Feds finally comes to a head; Cookie finds herself in a dangerous situation with Damon; Andre is haunted by a ghost from his past that he can’t seem to shake; Tiana receives backlash over a social media post.” The episode is called “You Broke Love” and it will air on October 8, 2019.

