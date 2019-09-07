How to Watch ‘Good Talk With Anthony Jeselnik’ Online Without Cable

Good Talk With Anthony Jeselnik premieres tonight at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central as the comedian interviews a few of his friends about the thing they love the most: comedy. The interview-centric series is slated to be different from Jeselnik’s standard style, but fans will enjoy the tongue-in-cheek nature of the conversations.

‘Good Talk With Anthony Jeselnik’ Premiere Preview

In Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik comedian Anthony Jeselnik interviews some of his friends who just so happen to be some of the best comedians in the business. Over the course of six episodes, Anthony and his guests, including Nick Kroll, Natasha Leggero, Kumail Nanjiani, Tig Notaro, Kristen Schaal, and David Spade, will discuss all things comedy. Like the industry itself, no topic is off the table.

In this series, Jeselnik changes gears from his signature acerbic style for tongue-in-cheek interviews with his fellow comedians about their careers, their influences, and what it’s like to live in his massive shadow. (He’s got jokes!) Jeselnik and his guests center their conversations around stand-up, stories, and bits, and participate in elegantly bizarre studio segments.

In a description for the show, Comedy Central writes that “Jeselnik interrogates and takes shit from his friends and fellow comedians,” and according to the official trailer, that’s exactly what’s in store.

Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik is part of Comedy Central’s most recent development deal with Jeselnik which includes 40 episodes of The Jeselnik and Rosenthal Vanity Project podcast which began in the fall of last year. The network previously collaborated with Jeselnik for two seasons of The Jeselnik Offensive in addition to his 2013 stand-up special, Caligula. He has also written for and appeared on several roasts for Comedy Central, most notably​ the Roast of Donald Trump a​nd​ the Roast of Charlie Sheen.​ He has performed stand-up on Conan, The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!,​ and was the first-ever stand-up comic to appear on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. ​He also wrote for ​Late Night with Jimmy Fallon ​and received an Emmy nomination for his work on ​Night of Too Many Stars: An Overbooked Concert for Autism Education. He hosted Season 9 of the NBC series ​Last Comic Standing alongside judges Norm Macdonald, Roseanne Barr, and Keenen Ivory Wayans.