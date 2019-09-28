How to Watch New Mexico vs Liberty Football Online

The Liberty Flames football team will host the New Mexico Lobos at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia, on Saturday.

New Mexico vs Liberty Preview

New Mexico head coach Bob Davie will return to the Lobos sideline on Saturday. The 65-year-old watched the team’s last two contests — a 66-14 road loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and a 55-52 home victory over the Mew Mexico State Aggies — from home following a “serious medical incident,” while offensive line coach Saga Tuitele served as acting head coach.

“I’m back 100% and anxious to get going,” Davie said Tuesday at his weekly press conference, according to the Albuquerque Journal. “It’s full speed ahead.”

He added: “Truthfully, I don’t feel much different. I feel like a few more people like me than I thought. Maybe that’s what happens when you have a health thing, people just say they appreciate you and like you and glad you’re back.”

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Tevaka Tuioti made his first start of the season last week, completing 16 of 28 passes for 3 touchdowns and a career-high 355 yards against the Aggies. He added 59 yards on the ground.

“The thing with Tevaka is the consistency,” Davie said, per the Albuquerque Journal. “And quite frankly, staying healthy. When he’s right, he’s really right and he’s good. There have been some peaks and valleys.”

A season ago, Tuioti suffered a broken clavicle in a 52-43 loss to the Flames, ending his season.

“Coach Davie always brings the energy to our team,” Tuioti said Tuesday, per the Albuquerque Journal. “He is the foundation of this whole thing. He built New Mexico football from the ground up, so to have him back it’s a blessing.”

Liberty has their own ailing head coach — Hugh Freeze underwent back surgery on August 16 and coached the Flames’ last two games, home victories, from a raised podium behind the team’s bench.

He stood for most of their 62-27 drubbing of the Hampton Pirates last week.

“I was walking really good after the game. Actually most pain I feel is sitting,” Freeze said, according to The News & Advance. “It might wear off, but I got good reports this week, and I think I can start being more active. They want me to judge it accordingly to how I feel, but everything looked pleasing to the docs. So I’m thankful.”

The Flames rushed 38 times for 256 yards and 6 touchdowns against the Pirates. Junior back Joshua Mack carried a game-high 10 times for 55 yards and his first touchdown since transferring from the Maine Black Bears.

“We got into the flow of things in the second half and kept on running,” Mack said, per The News & Advance.