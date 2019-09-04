‘The Real Housewives of Dallas’ Live Stream: How to Watch the Season 4 Premiere Online

Tonight is the Season 4 premiere of The Real Housewives of Dallas. If you’ve been waiting for the show to come back, your wait is finally over. And this new season promises to bring a lot more drama. The season premieres on Bravo at 9 p.m. Eastern.

‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ Season 4 Preview

This new season promises to bring a lot more drama. Cary Deuber isn’t returning, so Kary Brittingham is going to be taking her place on the series. (Yes, you read that right. Cary is being replaced with Kary.) (Technically Deuber is back as a friend of the housewives, People clarified.) She told People: “Our practice has grown so much that I need to focus on managing what we built at Lemmon Avenue Plastic Surgery & Laser Center. I’m also working on a new filmed project that I’m super excited about. Have no fear, you will see me and my sarcasm on RHOD!”

Brittingham’s originally from Mexico, and she quickly becomes close friends with the Dallas divas. However, there’s going to be quite a bit of drama with her and LeeAnne, Bravo warns.

Brittingham says she was conflicted at first about being on the show, Bravo said. But the idea of an adventurous roller coaster ride like the show would bring her was just too much to resist.

Bravo’s website teases a wedding and a funeral in addition to a new housewife.

Kameron Westcott told Hollywood Life that there would be lots of ups and downs in the new season. “This season, it’s like a roller coaster and you better be ready.”

She said Brittingham’s going to be the life of the party, but also very outspoken. It will bring a great dynamic to the group. Brittingham’s also a friend of D’Andra Simmons. She lives just down the street from Simmons, and her husband, Eduardo, is chair and CEO of Tu Familia, Cheatsheat reveals.

It promises to be a crazy new season, and you won’t want to miss a minute.

