How to Watch South Park Season 23 Online Without Cable

Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s adult animated series South Park was recently renewed through Season 26. Known for its profanity and dark satirical humor, the Comedy Central series returns tonight for the start of Season 23 beginning at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch new South Park Season 23 episodes streaming online on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Philo TV

Comedy Central is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch new South Park episodes live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay episodes that have aired in the last three days.

FuboTV

Comedy Central is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of South Park on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch episodes up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

Comedy Central is included in both of Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch South Park live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

‘South Park’ Season 23 Premiere Preview

Stan, Kyle, Kenny, and Cartman are back for South Park‘s whopping 23rd season which will take the series past the 300 episode mark. The show follows the exploits of the titular Colorado town as creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone satirize the news and pop culture all through the stories of a bunch of foul-mouthed elementary children. While the network hasn’t confirmed the exact number of episodes coming down the line, the last six seasons clocked in at 10 episodes each.

South Park remains topical by producing episodes the week before they air, so a trailer with actual storylines is nonexistent. Each and every episode will be a glorious present wrapped in a bow, but for now the network has compiled the following little teaser to whet viewers’ appetites.

The teaser shows the characters sprawled throughout strands of DNA including Cartman, Towelie, Butters, PC Principal, and more. As the trailer continues, the clip shows the words, “find out who’s inside you” across the screen. South Park is apparently asking “the big questions” throughout its upcoming season. (As for what that actually means…only Parker and Stone know.)

The series is confirmed to run at least through Season 26.

“Apparently, our efforts to get our own show cancelled have fallen short,” joked creators Parker and Stone in a statement. “Luckily, we love Comedy Central and Kent Alterman, and our staff so we are looking forward to new cancellation opportunities in the next few years.”

“South Park is the greatest comedy in the history of television, unmatched in its satirical strength and cultural relevancy, and it shows no signs of slowing down,” said Kent Alterman, president of Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land. “If humanity is still intact in 1,000 years, historians will see the most transcendent artists of our era as The Beatles, Muhammed Ali, and Matt and Trey. We’ll do as many seasons as they would like.”

With that much network support and the seemingly endless amount of things that require ridiculing these days, it’s doubtful the show will end anytime soon.