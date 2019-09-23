How to Watch ‘The Neighborhood’ Season 2 Online Without Cable

The Neighborhood returns tonight for its second season premiere at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. The series follows a white midwestern family as they adjust to moving into a predominantly black neighborhood in Los Angeles.

‘The Neighborhood’ Season 2 Premiere Preview

The Neighborhood is a comedy about what happens when the friendliest guy in the Midwest moves his family to a neighborhood in Los Angeles where not everyone looks like him or appreciates his extreme neighborliness.

Max Greenfield stars as Dave Johnson, a good-natured, professional conflict negotiator. When his wife, Gemma (Beth Behrs, 2 Broke Girls), gets a job as a school principal in L.A., they move from Michigan with their young son, Grover, unfazed that their new dream home is located in a community quite different from their small town. Their opinionated next-door neighbor, Calvin Butler (Cedric the Entertainer), is wary of the newcomers, certain that the Johnsons will disrupt the culture on the block. However, Calvin’s gracious wife, Tina, rolls out the welcome wagon; their chipper younger son, Marty, thinks the Johnsons could be good for the community; and their unemployed older son, Malcolm, finds Dave may finally be someone who understands him. Dave realizes that fitting into their new community is more complex than he expected, but if he can find a way to connect with Calvin, they have an excellent chance of making their new neighborhood their home.

When the show returns for Season 2, it’s been one year since the Johnsons moved next door to the Butlers. In “Welcome to the Re-Rack,” Dave is eager to take on a bigger role in Calvin’s annual Yardecue and prove how much a part of the community he’s become. But Calvin’s reaction makes it clear that while the relationship between the two families has grown, the friendship between Calvin and Dave still has a way to go.

Filling out the rest of the cast are Tichina Arnold as Tina, Calvin’s wife; Hank Greenspan as Dave’s son, Grover; and Sheaun McKinney and Marcel Spears as Malcolm and Marty Butler, respectively.

Although critics have panned the show’s weak attempts at cultural commentary, The Neighborhood‘s likable cast led this one to renewal. Newsday praised the show for its funny lines and building potential, while Brett White at Decider called it “sitcom heaven” thanks to the chemistry between Greenfield and Cedric the Entertainer.