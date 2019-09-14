How to Watch UW vs Hawaii Football Online Without Cable

After a pair of home wins in the Aloha State over Pac-12 foes, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors hit the road for a daunting road trip across the Pacific Ocean to take on the Washington Huskies on Saturday.

Hawaii vs Washington Preview

Hawaii has made some noise to start the season, taking out both Arizona and Oregon State in consecutive games to kick off their season. The Rainbow Warriors rallied from a pair of two-touchdown deficits for the victory over the Beavers last week at Aloha Stadium.

However, Hawaii knows hitting the road to take on the Chris Petersen coached Washington squad will be a different kind of test

“This guy has been one of the greatest coaches in college football for the last 15 to 20 years,” Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich said. “They are big, they are fast, and he is going to have his guys ready to play.”

Hawaii is coming off of a second half shutout of Oregon State last week.

“Positivity breeds positivity,” Hawaii defensive coordinator Corey Batoon said. “I think our guys really love playing with each other, and when people start making plays, you get that positive momentum.”

Hawaii implements a high-flying run-and-shoot offense, which produces some big numbers in the passing game. Hawaii is averaging averaging 38 points and over 425 yards passing through two games.

Rainbow Warriors quarterback Cole McDonald finished the game with 421 yards passing, his fourth career 400-yard passing game. Wide receive Jojo Ward ranks seventh in the nation with 259 yards and leads the nation in TD receptions with five.

Petersen knows Hawaii’s not an easy offense to prepare for.

“I think we’ve got a really good team coming in here, because it’s completely unique. That’s one thing: you don’t see it. They’re back to the run-and-shoot, which you don’t see a lot. You could say the same thing about what they’re doing in Pullman with the Air Raid,” Petersen said. “[Head coach Nick Rolovich] has gotten back to his roots, and they’re good. The quarterback’s good. He’s got a great sense of timing. We watched them a bunch now on tape and they’re legitimately good. They’ve got really good receivers that catch the ball really well. That offense makes you right, in terms of if you play this coverage, we’re doing this, and they adjust on the fly. Then they sprinkle in the run game that they have that is really effective. That’s why they’re scoring a lot of points.”

Washington surprisingly fell to Cal last week 20-19 in a game that featured a severe weather delay in the first quarter that lasted 2 hours, 39 minutes. The game ended just before 1:30 a.m. local time.

The Huskies are listed as a 21.5-point favorite for the contest with a total of just 59 — very modest for a game featuring Hawaii.