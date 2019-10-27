Federer vs de Minaur Live Stream: How to Watch Basel Final Online

Roger Federer will meet Alex de Minaur in the Swiss Indoors final on Sunday at St. Jakobshalle in Basel.

In the United States, Federer vs de Minaur will start around 10 a.m. ET and will be televised on the Tennis Channel. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on your computer, phone, or connected-to-TV streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

The Tennis Channel is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Federer vs de Minaur on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space.

Sling TV

The Tennis Channel is included in Sling TV’s “Sports Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel bundle.

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Federer vs de Minaur on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages: The Tennis Channel is included in the “Elite” bundle and above.

You can sign up for PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Federer vs de Minaur on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Federer vs de Minaur Preview

Federer swept Greek 21-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday to reach his 15th Swiss Indoors final, in which he’ll search for his 10th tournament title.

The 38-year-old Basel native has reached his hometown tournament’s final in 13th consecutive entries, winning his last four (he missed the 2016 tournament due to injury).

“It was nice to come out strong,” Federer said after besting Tsitsipas, according to the official ATP Tour website. “It was a really intense 35 or 40 minutes to start. I had a good middle section which gave me the first set and the lead in the second set, and never looked back. It’s hard to believe that I’m in another Basel final. It’s super exciting.”

He added: “Even if I’m up a set and a break, the [crowd] are not just there when I’m down in the score and feel like I need it. They enjoy when I’m playing good tennis and it pushes me to play even better, keep on trying every point and try to make something happen. That’s what you do with a home court advantage.”

Federer and de Minaur are each seeking their fourth title of the year. The Swiss won at the Dubai Tennis Championships, the Miami Open, and the Noventi Open. De Minaur claimed the first title of his career at the Sydney International in January, following it up with wins at the Atlanta Open and the Zhuhai Championships.

The 20-year-old Australian edged the United States’ Reilly Opelka in the Swiss Indoors semifinals, winning 7-6 (2), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3). He hit no unforced errors after the first set.

“Anytime you step out on court against Reilly, he’s going to bring out that power,” de Minaur said, according to Tennis.com. “But he’s a hell of a competitor, as well. I knew he wasn’t going to give up. It was the flip of a coin — in the third set tie-break I guessed right a couple of times and made some good returns, and that did it.

“Probably the most important thing about returning his serve is not to get frustrated. He could serve 40 or 50 aces against you. I like to just go one way and commit to it, and then try to make the return.”

Federer and de Minaur have never met on the court. The Aussie is searching for his first career victory against a top-five opponent; Federer, winner of a record 20 men’s Grand Slam singles titles, is ranked No. 3 in the world.

“It’s my first time playing here in Basel and it’s been a hell of an experience,” de Minaur said, per Tennis.com. “I can’t wait for the final. I’m really looking forward to coming out on court tomorrow and just having some fun.”