Raiders vs Packers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Fresh off their last-second win on Monday night, the Green Bay Packers are back in action at Lambeau Field to take on the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

Raiders vs Packers Preview

Two teams that are stretched incredibly thin with their receiving corps meet on Sunday afternoon when the Green Bay Packers (5-1) take on the Oakland Raiders (3-2).

The Packers, who currently sit atop the NFC Central, are coming off a dramatic 23-22 win over the Detroit Lions on Monday night when they kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Aaron Rodgers was able to lead the Packers to their second straight win, despite having a limited array of offensive weapons.

With leading receiver Davante Adams already out with turf toe, the Packers also lost Geronimo Allison when he suffered a concussion from a hit delivered by Lions safety Tracy Walker on Monday night.

Allison’s status for Sunday was upgraded to questionable following Saturday’s practice.

As for Adams, he was ruled out and will miss his third straight game.

The Packers’ undrafted second-year receiver Allen Lazard may be thrust into a larger role this week, coming off of his break-out performance on Monday night when he caught four passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden knows to not underestimate the Packers’ receiving corps, with their leader being Aaron Rodgers.

“They are doing a lot of different things with the structure of their plays, but Rodgers is still working the snap count,” Gruden said.

The Raiders come into this week fresh off a bye and sit in second place in the AFC West, riding a two-game win streak.

Oakland will also be down a key piece on offense as well, with WR Tyrell Williams having had been ruled out with a foot injury.

Zay Jones, the Buffalo Bills’ second-round draft pick in 2017, was recently acquired by the Raiders and could be featured prominently on Sunday.

Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs powered Oakland to a 21-17 win in their previous game on Oct. 6 against the Chicago Bears across seas in London. Jacobs rushed for 123 yards and two scores, including the go-ahead TD with under two minutes to play.

Oakland jumped out to a 17-0 lead at the half but gave up 21 unanswered to the Bears in the third quarter, before rallying late in the fourth for the game-winning touchdown.

WEATHER:

A perfect fall day is on tap for Green Bay on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures around 60 degrees.

ODDS:

Packers -4.5

Over/Under Total: 47