How to Watch Duke vs Fort Valley State Basketball Online Without Cable

The fourth-ranked Duke Blue Devils will play their final exhibition game on Wednesday night when they host the Fort Valley State Wildcats at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be on ACC Network Extra, which can only be watched on ESPN.com or the ESPN app. It’s not an actual TV channel.

In order to watch ACC Network Extra, you’ll need to sign in with a cable provider that includes ACC Network in the channel package. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel in your package, you can sign up for one of the following live-TV streaming services that include ACC Network, and then use those credentials to watch on the ESPN digital platforms:

Duke vs Fort Valley State Preview

Duke is coming off a 32-6 season, in which they won their 21st ACC championship, reached the NCAA Tournament for the 24th straight year and advanced to the Elite Eight for the 22nd time in their program’s history.

The new-look Blue Devils will begin the post-Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett era with the No. 2-ranked recruiting class. The new crop of freshman studs include three McDonald’s All-Americans (Vernon Carey Jr., Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore Jr.).

Duke’s three captains for the upcoming campaign will include sophomore Tre Jones and seniors Javin DeLaurier and Jack White.

Jones, who played and started in 36 games last season, opted to return for his sophomore year. He averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game and set a Duke single-season record for assist-turnover ratio (3.62).

Duke defeated Northwest Missouri State on Saturday in their first exhibition game, 69-63.

The Blue Devils led the reigning Division II champions by 19 with 6:06 to play but Northwest Missouri State cut into the lead with five three-pointers down the stretch.

Duke was led by Jones who scored 18 points and Hurt who added 17.

Wednesday night’s game will be Duke’s last trial run before the season begins next Tuesday, Nov. 5 when the Blue Devils face No. 3 Kansas in the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden.

Fort Valley State will be making its first trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.

The Division II program located in Fort Valley, Ga. finished 7-22 last season.

The Wildcats return their leading scorer Shawn Foxbrennen, who was named an All-Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference preseason selection.