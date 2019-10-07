How to Watch ‘E! True Hollywood Story’ 2019 Episodes Online

E! True Hollywood has returned to television and it premieres on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. For those unfamiliar with the show, it is a docuseries that explores issues with music, fame, celebrity, drugs, and pop culture. Each episode captures an individual story or subject, and episode 1 focuses on the NXIVM self-help group that was found to be a sex cult. But, before we get into all the details on this episode and the show’s schedule, let’s talk about how to watch the show. If you do not have a cable subscription or your cable package doesn’t include the E! channel, there are still ways for you to watch the show online.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of E! on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

E! is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of E! on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include E!.

You can start a free 5-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of E! on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including E!.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of E! on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

For those who want more information on the show’s upcoming episodes, read on below for the rundown.

“E! True Hollywood Story” 2019 Episode 1: The title of episode 1 is “NXIVM: Self Help or Sex Cult?” and the episode description reads, “Hollywood stars have always searched for higher meaning outside of fame, but when self-help groups like NXIVM prey on the Hollywood elite, its cult-like tactics leaves a wake of destruction.” E! released the following statement about what to expect on this episode. E! said the episode “focuses on the recruitment of women into the organization and its sub-groups, and the severe impact it had on their lives. This installment also uncovers the secrets and shocking behavior that led to the conviction of deceitful NXIVM founder Keith Raniere and the guilty plea and imminent sentencing of former actor and NXIVM member Allison Mack. Among those who tell their stories are Catherine Oxenberg, who speaks candidly about losing her daughter to the cult and finally rescuing her, and Barbara Bouchey openly shares what it was like to live within the group.”

“E! True Hollywood Story” 2019 Episode 2: “Who Is Kim Kardashian West?” is the title of episode 2, which will air on October 13, 2019. The plot description of the episode reads, “Interviews provide unique insights into what drives reality star Kim Kardashian West (Keeping Up With the Kardashians) who is arguably the most famous woman in the world.”

Additional Details: According to E! Online, other episodes that are set to air this fall are titled “Does Hip Hop Reject Women?,” “Horror Movies: Cursed or Coincidence?” and “Is Fame an Addiction?”. The Hip Hop episode will feature hip-hop legends including Yo-Yo, Da Brat, MC Lyte and Salt-N-Pepa, according to The Wrap. This episode will air on October 20, 2019. Episode 4 is “Horror Movies: Cursed or Coincidence?” and it will air on October 27, 2019. This episode will feature Zak Bagans, The Exorcist actress Linda Blair, and radio host Steve “Uncle Creepy” Barton.