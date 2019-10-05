How to Watch Cornell vs Georgetown Football Online

The Cornell Big Red football team will host the Georgetown Hoyas at Schoellkopf Field on Saturday.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch it live right here on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of dozens of college football games and other live sports every week, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch Cornell vs Georgetown live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Georgetown vs Cornell Preview

The Big Red dropped to 1-1 last week, falling to the Yale Bulldogs 27-16 on the road in their Ivy League opener.

The sides entered the half tied 3-3 and the fourth quarter tied at 10. Yale capped a 12-play, 79-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass early in the final period to take the lead for good, and iced the game by returning an onside kick 49 yards to pay dirt with 1:48 remaining.

“We thought we were going to be able to deliver the knockout punch and we just couldn’t,” Cornell head coach David Archer said, according to The Cornell Daily Sun.

He added: “If this is any indication it certainly seems that the Ivy League is going to be a knock-down, drag out fight every week, every opponent, every game.”

The Big Red outgained Yale 339-327, but turnovers proved to be the difference — Cornell quarterback Richie Kenney threw 4 interceptions, including 3 in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs coughed the ball up just once.

“[Kenney will] be the first one to tell you he wishes he could have some of those plays back,” Archer said, per the Daily Sun, adding, “Richie managed the game and gave us a chance to win at the end.”

The junior completed 14 of 28 passes for 210 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Cornell senior running back Harold Coles tied a career high with 141 rushing yards, getting there on 17 carries (8.3 yards per carry). He personally outrushed the Bulldogs, who ran for 137 yards on 41 tries (3.3 yards per carry).

“I feel like we were the better team, we gave it to them,” Archer said this week, per the Daily Sun.

He added: “Defensively, I thought, I thought we were schematically really good. And I thought our communication was really good. And I thought we were tough as nails … especially on those short yardage [situations].”

The Hoyas improved to 3-1 last week by besting the Columbia Lions 24-10 in New York City.

Neither offense could get much going — the Hoyas outgained Columbia 231-224 — but Georgetown won the turnover battle 5-2 behind a trio of interceptions.

The Lions managed just 30 rushing yards on 35 attempts, and the Hoyas defensive front got home for 4 sacks.

“We played about 26 kids on defense today. … For us, it’s a next-man-up mentality,” Georgetown head coach Rob Sgarlata said, according to the Columbia Daily Spectator. “For me, that was great to see our defense step up and just answer the bell no matter what they were asked to do.”