How to Watch ‘Kids Say the Darndest Things’ Online

Kids Say the Darndest Things returns tonight on ABC. The series reboot will follow host Tiffany Haddish as she travels the country, interacting (and joking) with children who have various opinions. It premieres tonight at 8/7c.

‘Kids Say the Darndest Things’ Preview

Kids Say the Darndest Things originally aired between 1998 and 2000, and was hosted by Bill Cosby. During a recent interview with Detroit News, producer Jack Martin talked about the reboot, and the grueling casting process. “We’ve seen thousands and thousands of kids,” he revealed. “They’re there for the casting call, and then they come back, and we put them in a situation kind of like this – as far as they have to come in and meet with the producers behind a table to make sure they’re prepared to go to the stage.”

“The worst thing you want to do is have a kid in a small environment who freezes up and goes out onstage in front of 300 people and just loses it,” Martin continued. “It’s about 50/50 whether they walk out and we say, ‘Oh, you love baseball?’ ‘Nooooo.’ And that’s where having someone as talented as Tiffany, who can go, ‘All right. Well, I guess we’re NOT talking about baseball. That’s what we were prepped on.”

Haddish also talked to Detroit News about the reboot, and how she feels uniquely qualified to take on the role of host. “I feel like everything that I went through as a child and being in the foster care system, and knowing what it’s like to NOT be heard, and now that I am an adult, I really feel that it’s very important to hear children, to listen to them, to give them a place to talk,” she explained. “I remember being a kid and people saying, ‘Oh, kids should be seen and not heard.’ I do not agree with that at all. I think kids should be seen and they should be heard. If you’re able to talk, you should be heard, period, no matter what you are.”