How to Watch Nuggets vs Blazers Online Without Cable

With all the shifting in the Western Conference, the Portland Trailblazers and Denver Nuggets will look to take advantage and that journey begins as they face off to kick off the year at the Moda Center on Wednesday

The game is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including ESPN.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Nuggets vs Blazers on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle comes with 25-plus live TV channels, including ESPN.

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Nuggets vs Blazers on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Sling TV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ESPN.

You can sign up for YouTube TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Nuggets vs Blazers on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your YouTube TV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

Nuggets vs Blazers Preview

The Damien Lillard and CJ McCollum led Trail Blazers defied expectations a year ago, making it to the Western Conference Finals before being swept by the Golden State Warriors.

With the majority of their core returning, plus some new pieces, the Blazers are ready to roll into the year and compete in the uber-competitive West.

“It’ll be tough in the West, but it’s always tough,” McCollum said. “A lot of teams are good, a lot of teams are deep. Obviously, injuries will play a factor in what happens this year — that’s always a factor as the playoffs get closer and closer, the team that stays healthy has the best chance. Hopefully we can be one of those teams that’s healthy.”

A big addition for Portland is big man Hassan Whiteside, who averaged 12.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.89 blocks per game last season in Miami and is an elite defensive presence. He will be especially useful as Jusuf Nurkic recovers from multiple compound fractures in his left leg.

“I feel wanted. I feel like there was an urgent, urgent need at the center right now. That dominance force, coming in the paint, shot blocking, rebounding,” Whiteside said. “I really feel like I can help this team.”

The team is expecting the crowd to bring it for the first game of the season.

“It’s gonna be a playoff-like atmosphere,” said Blazers forward Zach Collins.

The Nuggets won 54 games a season ago and return most of the same core, which includes Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. The big Serbian is a darkhorse MVP contender thanks to his unique skill set.

“Going into the year I don’t know how you can even have an MVP discussion without mentioning his name because of what he did last year, for a guy that is supposedly unathletic and out of shape,” Malone said. “I think he proved a lot of people wrong.”

Last year’s first-round pick Michael Porter Jr., who missed all of last year with back problems, should also fit into the rotation in some capacity.

“My job is to squeeze him into it (the rotation) at some point,” Malone said. “I met with Michael last week to talk about the season, his preseason, and what to expect. I recognize the potential and talent he has, so my job is to get him minutes throughout the season. There are 82 games and a lot of things happen during those games where I’ll find ways to get him in.”

Portland is a 1.5-point home favorite for the game.