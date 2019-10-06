How to Watch Packers vs Cowboys Online Without Cable

Both the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys have the same goal on Sunday — to bounce back from their first losses of the season. The Cowboys will play host to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers at AT&T Stadium.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Packers vs Cowboys on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

Packers vs Cowboys Preview

The Packers dropped their first game of the season last week, but were within reach late. However, quarterback Aaron Rodgers saw his best game of the season end with his first interception, as a bad bounce at the goal line with game on the line landed in the hands of an Eagles defender, giving Philly the 34-27 win.

Rodgers finished with 422 yards on 34-of-53 passing with a pair of touchdowns.

“As we’ve shown obviously early on struggling on offense with our defense playing really well, managing the game and taking care of the football was what helped us win those early games,” Rodgers said. “Last week, we needed to outscore them, and we didn’t get the job done. So it’s on the offense to be a lot better situationally.”

Rodgers is looking forward to returning to AT&T Stadium, where the Packers are 3-0.

“Some places you feel really comfortable,” Rodgers said. “There’s so much going on. It’s a beautiful stadium with the jumbotron and the way it’s set up, an interesting kind of walk through the club when you’re heading on the field. A lot of stimuli, but we’ve had some fun games there.”

The Cowboys also suffered their first loss a week ago, never getting going in a 12-10 loss to the Saints, who played without future Hall of Fame QB Drew Brees. The team managed just 45 rushing yards and two-time NFL rushing leader Ezekiel Elliott was held to 35 yards on 18 carries — a 1.9-yard average.

“I just think you have to be careful about getting into numbers too much,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “We’re going to go do what we want to do and again, try to attack different ways, try to be who we are in all phases of our team.”

Dallas also put the ball on the turf, not helping the Cowboys cause as the looked to erase their first halftime deficit of the season.

“We know the potential of this team, we know how good we can be and we can’t focus necessarily on what the record is,” quarterback Dak Prescott said. “You take the good, you take the bad, you live and learn from it and you get better because of it.”

Prescott is in a contract year, and outside of the performance against the Saints, has looked solid. He’s passed for 1,143 yards, 9 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

Dallas is listed as a 3.5-point favorite for the game, with a total of 47.

