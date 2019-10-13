How to Watch Saints vs Jaguars Online Without Cable

It’s a battle of backup quarterbacks, but a good one, as the Saints (4-1) head to Jacksonville to take Gardner Minshew and the Jaguars (2-3) on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET

Saints vs Jaguars Preview

Gardner Minshew mania has taken over Jacksonville (and the NFL) thanks to the rookie QB’s hot start to his career. Minshew, a sixth-round pick this season, has passed for 1,279 yards, 9 touchdowns and 1 interception since Nick Foles went down with a broken clavicle.

“He’s a damned great quarterback,” Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook said. “Football’s fun, but whenever you’re able to go out there and compete the way that we are and the way we have been, it makes it that much more fun.”

D.J. Chark has been Minshew’s favorite target, amassing 27 catches for 485 yards and five scores. Westbrook has caught 5 or more balls the last three weeks and it’s apparent he’s a big fan of the rookie.

“It’s going pretty great,” Westbrook said. “The great thing with Gardner is he pretty much keeps us all grounded and on our toes. For him to be so young, how he’s able to go out and lead us as he does … we never feel like we’re out of a game, because we have the potential to come back at any moment.”

Like Minshew, Teddy Bridgewater took over under center for the Saints when Drew Brees went down with a thumb injury. He’s completing his passes at a 70.2 percent clip, collecting 849 yards, 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

“It is hard to measure (the confidence level), but I am just playing the game,” Bridgewater said. “I am enjoying it. Living in the moment. I’m confident in doing so.

“These guys around here, we all feed off of each other and it’s a confident group. So for me, I step into the huddle and I’m looking into the guys’ eyes and you see those guys exuding that confidence. For me as a player, it’s just like, ‘Man, these guys are so confident that I’m going to have to be as confident as those guys.’ ”

Bridgewater is coming off by far his best game as the starter, passing for 314 yards, 4 touchdowns and 1 interception in a 31-24 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Jaguars are 3-point favorites for the game and it has a total of 42.5.

