How to Watch USC vs Notre Dame Football Online Without Cable

Clay Helton and the USC Trojans are eager for a signature win as they head to South Bend to take on Notre Dame in the historic 91st meeting between the long-time rivals.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on NBC. If you don’t have cable, you can watch USC vs Notre Dame live stream via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

USC vs Notre Dame Preview

It’s overused, but when USC and Notre Dame meet up, throw out the records and rankings. There’s just too much history between the teams to consider that.

“This is not just another game,” USC coach Clay Helton said. “It’s a special game. It’s got a special place in history.”

Notre Dame leads the all-time series 48-37-5. The first meeting was back in 1926 when Notre Dame won 13-12 in L.A.

It’s been a different kind of season for USC, seeing its quarterback depth tested thanks to a bevy of injuries. However, freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis will be under center against the Fighting Irish for the first time in a moth.

“There’s not much more than you can ask for,” Slovis said. “It’s Notre Dame-USC.”

Before going down with a concussion Slovis had completed 77.9% of his passes for 732 yards and five touchdowns

“We’re glad to have him back,” Helton said. “I think one of the biggest things for us will be protecting the quarterback.”

USC pulled off a solid upset of Utah at home on Sept. 20. However, that win is sandwiched by losses to BYU and Washington. There are some that believe that Helton is on the hot seat, but interim athletic director Dave Roberts thinks if the Trojans can compete for a Pac-12 title, Helton might be able to stick around.

“If he has a successful season, I think he’ll be in good stead,” Roberts told the Los Angeles Times.

Helton is 35-19 with 12 victories over Top 25 teams during his time at USC. However, he’s just 1-3 against Notre Dame.

“We’ve got a conference championship on the line,” Helton said. “We get to play a top-10 opponent this week. There are some great opportunities in this seven-game stretch.”

Notre Dame narrowly lost to No. 3 Georgia on Sept. 21, but still have a spot in the College Football Playoff on their minds. And if things fall into place, that’s certainly a possibility. The Irish have beat Virginia and Bowling Green convincingly since the loss. Knowing the history, they are not taking the Trojans lightly.

“(Helton’s) done a terrific job keeping his team in the hunt,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly told the Associated Press. “It’s a dangerous team.”

The Fighting Irish are a 10.5-point favorite for the game, which has a listed total of 59.