How to Watch UTSA vs UTEP Football Online

The UTEP Miners football team will host the UTSA Roadrunners in Conference USA play on Saturday.

UTSA vs UTEP Preview

The Miners have lost three straight since they began their season with a 36-34 victory over the Houston Baptist Huskies.

They dropped their Conference USA opener last week, falling to the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles 31-13 on the road.

“It’s an important game, I’ve stated all week how important the game is for us,” UTEP head coach Dana Dimel said of the meeting with UTSA, according to the El Paso Times. “It gives us a chance to get back within one game of .500, that makes a big difference for us. Record-wise, playing an in-state opponent — all those things make it a big ball game for us.”

Wide receiver Devaughn Cooper had his most productive game since transferring to UTEP from the Arizona Wildcats, making four catches for 51 yards.

“He’s starting to learn the offense better and better each and every week,” Dimel said, per the El Paso Times. “His preparation is getting better and better each and every week. With all that comes using him more in the offense and what we’re doing. We hope to have that happen again this week.”

He added: “He has really good quickness, speed, solid ball-catching skills and an ability to stretch the field for us.”

Cooper led the Wildcats in yards per catch last season. He took seven classes at Arizona over the summer so he could graduate and transfer without missing a season.

“The whole process was quite a process,” Dimel said, per the El Paso Times. “He took seven classes this summer to get eligible to graduate from Arizona. [Arizona receivers coach Theron Aych] is a good friend of mine, he helped us with Coop. Coop graduated and wanted to get a chance at a new start, this was a good opportunity for him.”

The Roadrunners are also 1-3 overall and 0-1 in the conference. They’re coming off a bye week, having been pounded 45-3 by the North Texas Mean Green in Denton two weeks ago.

“We’re facing adversity. We’re down 1-3, not starting off how we wanted to, but just being resilient,” UTSA defensive end Eric Banks said Tuesday, according to the San Antonio Express-News. “Locking in, and focusing even more now. We still control our destiny, for real. It’s not over. It’s not too far out of balance. We’ve still got it.”

UTSA has adjusted their practices since the defeat, pitting their first-string offense and defense against one another in segments that used to involve scout teams.

“You would expect coming off of two or three losses that it would be kind of down, but today was the exact opposite,” UTSA offensive tackle Josh Dunlop said, per the Express-News. “We were firing after the ball, just looking to get great opportunities on both sides. Servicing each other, so our offense is getting our defense better and vice versa. We really had a great practice today. We really had some fun out there.”