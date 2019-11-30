Arizona vs ASU Football Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Arizona State Sun Devils football team will host the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday as the Pac-12 rivals play for the Territorial Cup.

The game is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

Arizona vs ASU Preview

The Sun Devils snapped a four-game skid and clinched bowl eligibility last week, upsetting the No. 6 Oregon Ducks 31-28 at home to all but end the Ducks’ chances of reaching the College Football Playoff.

Arizona State is now 6-5 on the season and 3-5 in Pac-12 play. They finished 7-6 in each of the previous two seasons.

“I’m happy for our players,” second-year Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards said, according to The State Press. “They didn’t handle their success very well when we were 5-1. That’s a part of growing up. They thought it was going to be easy. It’s not easy.”

He added: “We are trying to build a program. When you play a game like this against the sixth-ranked team in the country, it helps you. We were tired of losing.”

Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels connected on 22 of 32 passes for 408 yards and 3 touchdowns. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk made 7 catches for 161 yards, both team highs, hauling in an 81-yard touchdown pass to put Arizona State up 10 with 3:54 remaining. Fellow wideout Frank Darby reeled in 4 grabs for 125 yards and a pair of scores.

“From the beginning of this season, I couldn’t wait to play them,” Darby said, per The State Press.

“I’ve been training for them since the offseason … I knew we were going to run into them again, and when (Oregon quarterback Justin) Herbert came back, I was like it’s going to be a game. I’m just happy we finally did it.”

Arizona’s hopes of bowl eligibility were dashed last week, as the Wildcats fell to No. 7 Utah Utes 35-7 at home. Their defense turned the Utes over on downs on the Arizona 1-yard line twice on Utah’s last two possessions of the first half, entering the midway break down 14-0.

The Wildcats offense managed just 196 yards from scrimmage and didn’t score until 1:50 remained. Arizona’s now 4-7 overall and 2-6 in the conference.

“That’s a good football team we were playing,” Wildcats head coach Kevin Sumlin said, according to 247 Sports. “Our defense in the first half, we couldn’t get anything going offensively. We were down two scores at halftime with a couple fourth down stops that we needed to get.

“We did it, but we gave them some short fields without being able to move the ball offensively too. It all works hand in hand.”

Arizona and Arizona State have met 92 times dating back to 1899. The Territorial Cup, the oldest rivalry trophy in college football, was created that year.

The Wildcats lead the all-time Duel in the Desert series 49-42-1.