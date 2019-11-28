Gonzaga vs Oregon Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball team will meet the No. 11 Oregon Ducks on Thursday in the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis at the Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

The game is scheduled to start at about 4 p.m. ET (after UNC-Michigan) and will be televised on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ESPN.

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Gonzaga vs Oregon on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

ESPN is one of 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Gonzaga vs Oregon on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

ESPN is one of 30-plus live TV channels included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle.

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch a live stream of Gonzaga vs Oregon on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Sling TV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

Gonzaga vs Oregon Preview

The Bulldogs pounded the Southern Miss Golden Eagles 94-69 to reach the Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals, improving to 6-0 on the season.

Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert erupted for 28 points to break out of a shooting slump — the junior went 9-of-11 from the field and 7-of-8 from distance.

He connected on just 3 of 24 attempts across the Zags’ three previous contests.

“It wasn’t easy and it wasn’t a lot of fun, man,” Kispert said of the three-game slump, according to The Associated Press. “It doesn’t feel good to see the ball not go in. … You’ve just got to trust the work you’ve put in, trust the hours you’ve done, not change a single thing and the ball’s going to eventually start falling for you.”

The Zags played without big man Killian Tillie, who was a late scratch. The senior, a preseason all-West Coast Conference selection, underwent knee surgery in October and missed Gonzaga’s first four games.

He made his season debut on Nov. 19, dropping 15 points and pulling down 8 rebounds in 27 minutes of the team’s 72-66 victory over the UT Arlington Mavericks. Four days later, the 6-foot-10-inch Frenchman stuffed the stat sheet in limited action during a blowout win over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners, recording 13 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and a block.

Tillie traveled to the Bahamas expecting to play, but his repaired knee swelled during the trip, according to Gonzaga head coach Mark Few.

“The knee swelled up again on the plane as it was a long plane ride and so we are just being very, very cautious to see if we can get the swelling out of there,” Few said, according to The Spokesman-Review. “It really is a game-time decision (Thursday).”

The Ducks reached the semis on the strength of a 19-point comeback. They outscored the No. 13 Seton Hall Pirates 41-20 over the last 16 and a half minutes of their Wednesday-night clash for a 71-69 victory, improving to 6-0.

Oregon guard Payton Pritchard scored 12 of his team-high 16 points during the crucial stretch. The senior shot 5-of-10 from the field and 3-of-7 from distance and led all participants with 6 assists.

With 14.4 seconds left, redshirt senior forward Shakur Juiston gave the Ducks their first advantage since they led 7-6 in the first half. He caught Pritchard’s airballed 3-pointer and flipped the ball home for the game’s last bucket.

“I guess I was at the right place at the right time,” Juiston said, per The Associated Press. “I had seen Payton shoot it. I never doubted his shot, but I wanted to go box out and it just happened to fall short. My hand was just pretty much right there.”