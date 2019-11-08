Heat vs Lakers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James will look to extend their six-game winning streak as they welcome the Miami Heat on Friday night at Staples Center.

Heat vs Lakers Preview

Since dropping their opener, the Lakers have gone streaking and LeBron James has become a triple-double monster. James has averaged 30 points in the month of November and has triple-doubles in his last three, proving that rumors of the King’s demise were vastly overstated.

However, it was Kyle Kuzma, in just his third game of the season, who came through in a big way against he Bulls down the stretch as the Lakers erased a 19-point deficit to win.

Kuzma scored 11 of his 15 points in the final period coming off his ankle injury.

“I’m getting there,” Kuzma said. “It’s a process, I know. It’s all about being patient right now because I haven’t really had much basketball time since August.”

The Lakers are hoping Kuzma can develop into a legitimate third threat along side James and Anthony Davis. He seems well on his way.

“Kuz got into a rhythm, and that’s what he’s capable of,” James said.

“A.D. was in foul trouble. Bron was exhausted,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel added. “Both of those guys needed to stay on the bench and other guys needed to step up, and they did.”

The Heat are on the second-half of a back-to-back, having beat the Suns 124-108 on Thursday. Jimmy Butler led the way, dropping 30 first half points, finishing with 34 — his high so far with the Heat.

“That guy’s special,” Heat head coach Eric Spoelstra said. “He really is. He set the tone for the game obviously in that first half. We just played off of his offensive force. Really smart basketball, getting to the rim, getting his open looks.”

Goran Dragic also contributed 25 points off the bench against his former team.

“It’s a great luxury for us to bring an All-Star talent, in his prime still, off the bench,” Spoelstra said. “I don’t take for that granted. And I’m going to make sure the team doesn’t take that for granted.”

The win was the fourth in five tries for Miami, who are finding their footing. However, they’ll have to move forward in the meantime without forward Justise Winslow, who is in concussion protocol.

“Justise does have a concussion,” Spoelstra said “He didn’t have really any symptoms until (Thursday). And so we had him checked out by the Suns doctor and we’ll find out more and he’ll go through the protocol. We’ll find out more when he goes through the protocol. He met with the doctor.”

The Lakers are set as 8.5-point favorites with a total of 216.5.