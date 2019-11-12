How to Watch Memphis vs Oregon Basketball Online Without Cable

The No. 13 Memphis Tigers basketball team and the No. 14 Oregon Ducks will meet at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, on Tuesday night in the Phil Knight Invitational.

Memphis vs Oregon Preview

The Tigers entered the season with arguably the best recruiting class in the nation, headlined by center James Wiseman, the No. 1 prospect in the high school class of 2019 according to ESPN and 247Sports.

On Friday, three days after Wiseman’s 28-point, 11-rebound performance in Memphis’ season-opening victory over the South Carolina State Bulldogs, the NCAA ruled him ineligible.

The school then announced that head coach and former NBA star Penny Hardaway had given the big man’s family $11,500 to help their move from Nashville to Memphis in 2017.

Wiseman’s attorney obtained a temporary restraining order on Friday afternoon, allowing Wiseman to play in the team’s 92-46 victory over the UCI Flames that night.

The 7-foot-1-inch freshman scored 17 points, grabbed 9 rebounds, and collected 5 blocks as the team improved to 2-0.

“I have to be silent on that because it’s an ongoing process,” Hardaway said postgame of Wiseman’s status, according to The Associated Press. “I wish I could talk about it. But we just have to stay silent about it until we move forward. Anybody asks me questions, I’ll just have to move past it and say I can’t talk about it right now.”

On Tuesday, Wiseman and the Tigers will be tasked with slowing an Oregon offense helmed by senior Payton Pritchard. The point guard led the Ducks to the Pac-12 Tournament title last year, averaging 16.3 points, 5.5 assists, and 2 assists per game en route to tournament MVP honors.

“What scares me about them is Payton Pritchard,” Hardaway said, according to the Daily Memphian. “He’s a guy that can go for 40 points. He showed that last year in the Pac-12 Tournament and in the NCAA Tournament. He can get going, and he’s a dangerous player. He’s not the only player on the team, but he’s the head of the snake and he scares us for sure.”

Pritchard is averaging 21.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2.5 steals per game on the young season.

Oregon thumped the Boise State Broncos 106-75 on Saturday to improve to 2-0. Guard Anthony Mathis, a graduate transfer from the New Mexico Lobos, erupted for a game-high 30 points on 9-of-11 shooting from 3-point range in his second contest with the Ducks.

“They’re a great team, obviously,” Mathis said of Memphis, according to The Oregonian. “They got some great players. If we don’t come ready to fight, it’s going to be a long night for us. … We’ve got two great teams going up against each other; it’s not going to be an individual battle. It’s Oregon against Memphis, it’s not one player against our five guys so we got to come ready to play.”