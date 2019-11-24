Panthers vs Saints Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The New Orleans Saints (8-2) will host the Carolina Panthers (5-5) in an NFC South showdown at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it's in your market (coverage map), it'll be televised on CBS.

Panthers vs Saints Preview

The game will be crucial for the Panthers if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive. For the Saints, it’ll be an opportunity to keep themselves in the running for home field advantage in the playoffs.

For the Panthers, it will be important that quarterback Kyle Allen limits his turnovers this week. Allen is coming off a four-interception performance against the Atlanta Falcons last week, and he has 14 turnovers compared to just 10 touchdown passes. He will have to play better in this game.

Carolina’s offense will also need a big game from star running back Christian McCaffrey. If he can get going, the Panthers can keep this one close. If the Saints can stop him, however, the Panthers could be in for a very long afternoon. He will be facing a defense that is allowing 85.3 yards rushing and just under 20 points a game, so that will be a key matchup to watch in this one.

The Saints lost a stunner a few weeks back to the Falcons, so they won’t likely be overlooking this Panthers team. Drew Brees said this week that his team will be ready for a fight: “There is a lot at stake,” Brees said. “Listen, these are divisional games. We’re fighting to win the division. They are fighting to be in contention as well. This is one of those games.”

On defense, the Saints will be led by Cam Jordan, who has 9.5 sacks this season. Jordan and Company are giving up just under 20 points a game, and they could feast on Allen if he’s not protected well.