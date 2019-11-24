Seahawks vs Eagles Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Seattle Seahawks travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on Sunday in a matchup of two teams trying to keep pace in their respective divisions.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET

Seahawks vs Eagles Preview

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll have never lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

In fact, the streak for Seattle goes back well before Wilson and Carroll combined to turn the franchise into Super Bowl champions, as the Eagles haven’t beaten the Seahawks since 2008.

The Seahawks will look to extend the streak and keep pace in their division race when they travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles on Sunday.

Seattle will be rested and riding a serious wave of momentum, coming off a bye week that followed a three-game winning streak.

In their last contest back on Nov. 11, the Seahawks edged by the previously unbeaten San Francisco 49ers, 27-24, in a Monday Night Football overtime thriller.

With the win, the Seahawks moved just one game behind their division-rival 49ers for first place in the NFC West.

Leading the way on Sunday will be Wilson, who is having an MVP-worthy season this year. The 30-year-old six-time Pro Bowler has the best QB rating in the NFL this season at 114.9 and has thrown 23 touchdowns while only surrendering two interceptions.

Wilson’s top target, wide receiver Tyler Lockett, is expected to play on Sunday after suffering a severe lower leg contusion in the game against the 49ers. Lockett spent two nights in a local hospital before returning to Seattle, but the bye week gave him extra time to recover.

The Seahawks came into the game against the 49ers with only 15 sacks on the season but the pass rush led the charge of taking down the NFL’s last unbeaten team, sacking 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo five times.

Three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Jadeveon Clowney had one of his best performances as a pro that night, recording five tackles, five QB hits, one sack, one forced fumble and a TD.

Clowney is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, as he’s been dealing with knee and hip injuries that caused him to miss practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

If the Eagles are going to beat the Seahawks, they are going to have to protect their QB, Carson Wentz.

Wentz and the Eagles’ offense were locked down in the second half by the New England Patriots’ top-ranked defense last week.

The Eagles had a 10-0 lead in the second quarter but the Patriots rallied and shut-out Philadelphia in the second half, handing the Eagles a 17-10 loss.

Wentz, who was playing without his top two receivers and his leading running back, was sacked five times and turned the ball over once via a fumble.

Going into Sunday’s game, receivers Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor and running back Jordan Howard are all listed as questionable.

The Eagles will also have to overcome not having their All-Pro right tackle on the line, as Lane Johnson has been ruled out with a concussion he suffered last week. Rookie first-round pick Andre Dillard will get the start in his place.

Philadelphia comes into Sunday just one game behind the Dallas Cowboys for first in the NFC East.

