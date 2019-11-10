Shameless Live Stream: How to Watch Season 10 Premiere Online

The new season of Shameless airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime. The official Season 10 synopsis reads, “Frank’s exploits lead him to an old friend, Debbie rules over the Gallagher household with an iron fist, Lip navigates his relationship with Tami, and Gallavich returns as Ian and Mickey rekindle their relationship in prison as both cellmates and lovers.”

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content through the Showtime Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand later. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

A Showtime live stream and on-demand content can be added to your existing FuboTV subscription, or you can include Showtime when you start a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can either watch the show live, or you can watch on-demand as soon as episodes air. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Season 10 Will Not Feature Emmy Rossum, Who Left The Series During the Season 9 Finale

As of its ninth season, Shameless became the longest-running scripted show in the history of the Showtime network, according to Looper. The network announced at the Television Critics Associations winter press tour that the dramedy would return for a tenth season. “I never would have guessed that we would be able to still be on the air after nine seasons,” executive producer John Wells said.

Season 10 will see some significant cast changes, as Emmy Rossum (Fiona Gallagher) left the show at the end of the ninth season. After announcing she was leaving Chicago, Fiona ended up ghosting her own going-away party and leaving the city without saying goodbye, leaving fans with somewhat of a cliffhanger and the future of the series uncertain.

Her departure from the show even had some of her fellow cast members questioning whether the show could/would continue without her, and whether or not they wanted to continue the series themselves.

“I know there’s another 10 years of stories, and I’d love to see them,” Emmy nominee William H. Macy (Frank Gallagher) told The Hollywood Reporter. “But when I think about acting them my back starts to hurt a little bit. I know I want to do another season or two, and after that we shall see.”

