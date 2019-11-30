Southern vs Grambling Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Southern Jaguars football team will meet the Grambling Tigers at New Orleans’s Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the Bayou Classic rivalry game on Saturday.

Southern vs Grambling Preview

The Tigers opened their season with four consecutive defeats, but they’ve since rattled off six straight wins. They’re 4-2 in SWAC play, a game behind Southern for the SWAC West crown. Whoever wins on Saturday will meet the Alcorn State Braves in the conference title game.

“There are some times you need to go through adversity in order to know what you have and I think that’s something that has happened to our program,” Grambling head coach Broderick Fobbs said, according to WAFB. “It’s been good for us because you know who’s with you and who’s not with you. And also, you learn a lot about your kids and your coaches.”

These sides have met 70 times dating back to 1932. Southern leads the all-time series 37-33, though two of their victories, in 2013 and 2014, were vacated.

Last year, the Jaguars bested Grambling 38-28 to snap a run of three straight Tigers wins in the rivalry.

“The game cannot be too big for you,” Southern head coach Dawson Odums said, per WAFB. “Sometimes in games like this, guys get out of their gaps, they try to do too much, and they give up big plays. It comes down to guys being relaxed and just understanding you have to execute the game plan and the team that’s going to handle that is the one that’s going to win the football game.”

Southern also got off to a rough start this season, winning just once, against an NAIA opponent, in their first four tests. They’ve won six of seven since.

“We lost a really close game against FAMU. We lost a close game to McNeese where we really gave games away,” Odums said, per WAFB. “We’re getting into the month of November, we’re in the same kinds of football games and those guys find a way to win. So, I think we’ve grown tremendously throughout the course of this season.”

Grambling’s defense will be tasked with slowing Southern quarterback Ladarius Skelton. The junior’s 12 rushing touchdowns are tied for third among SWAC players, and his 71.6 rushing yards per game rank fifth. He’s completed 117 of 196 passes (59.7%) for 1,302 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions.

“He’s probably a poor man’s Cam Newton,” Fobbs said Tuesday, according to The News-Star. “Not as big or tall as Cam, but the same type of athlete.”

He added: “They’ve got a big, strong offensive line that tries to push you around. And (Skelton’s a) really good quarterback as far as running the ball. He gets after you with his legs and he’s a big, strong guys as well. A very physical guy.”