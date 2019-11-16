How to Stream ‘Brink!’: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream Brink! Now

The 1998 Disney Channel Original Movie Brink! is one of the most memorable kids’ films of the ’90s. Starring Erik von Detten, as Andy “Brink” Brinker, it tells the story of a young inline skater who reluctantly joins a commercial team so he can help raise funds for his family.

The movie — which was written by Jeff Schechter and directed by Greg Beeman — also features Andy’s friends Peter (Patrick Levis), Gabriella (Christina Vidal), and Jordy (Asher Gold), as well as his teammates, Val (Sam Horrigan), and Boomer (Walter Emanuel Jones), and his father Ralph (David Graf).

If you’re craving that ’90s skating nostalgia, and are looking to watch Brink! online, you’re in luck. Not only is the film available for download after purchase through Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Google Play, you can now find Brink! streaming on Disney’s new subscription service.

Here’s how to stream Brink! right now:

How to Stream ‘Brink!’ – Exclusively on Disney+

Brink! is one of the classic 90s Disney movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

You can sign up for a 7-day free trial of Disney+ HERE, which will allow you to stream Brink! and hundreds of other movies and shows on your computer, phone, tablet, smart TV or streaming device. If you extend past the free trial, the service costs $6.99/month. You may also opt for this discount bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. Go to Disneyplus.com or download the Disney+ app on your device 3. Log in using your information 4. Search for “Brink!” 5. Start streaming

Disney+ also boasts a vast library of Disney-owned movies and series — plus several new original series coming soon. The service includes unlimited downloads so you can watch offline whenever and wherever you want. The list of compatible devices and smart TVs includes iPads, Apple TV, Amazon devices, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Chromecast, Roku, PS4, and Xbox One.

Start Your Free Trial

‘Brink!’: Overview

Release Date: August 29, 1998

Creators: Jeff Schechter

Director: Greg Beeman

Starring: Erik von Detten, Christina Vidal, Asher Gold, Sam Horrigan, Walter Emanuel Jones, Patrick Levis, David Graf, Katie Volding

Rating: TV-G

Synopsis: A young inline skater, who skates with his friends for fun, joins a commercial skating team when his family’s financial situation turns dire. Against the advice of his friends and family, the teen competes with his new team, but feels like a sellout as he starts living this double life.

How Long Is ‘Brink!’?

The running time for Brink! is 1 hour and 39 minutes.

‘Brink!’ Plot

Andy “Brink” Brinker (von Detten) and his in-line skating buddies Gabriella (Vidal), Jordy (Gold), and Peter (Levis) are self-proclaimed “Soul-Skaters” who skate for just for fun. When a rival skate group, called Team X-Bladz, led by their fellow student Val (Sam Horrigan) clashes with the group, they set out to race each other on the first day of school.

During the race, a Team X-Bladz member named Boomer (Jones) gets injured, which leads to Brink and Val getting suspended. Soon after, Brink discovers his family is having financial issues, so he secretly joins Team X-Bladz to replace Boomer and make money to help out at home. At the same time, his father Ralph (Graf) gets Brink a job at a dog grooming service, so he must work both jobs while keeping the skating job a secret.

Eventually, Gabriella, Peter, and Jordy show up at the skate park and discover that Brink is skating for Team X-Bladz. family and friends by assuming different costumes. However, Jordy, Gabriella, and Peter discover the truth when they appear in the same skating park to skate. Feeling betrayed and disappointed, they grow distant from Brink, and eventually agree to race Team X-Bladz again, this time pitting Gabriella against him.

Boomer, who is recovering in the hospital, warns Brink about Val, and advises him to leave the team, remove himself from the race, and go back to his friends. But Brink doesn’t listen, and when he does race Gabriella, Val throws gravel on the road, causing Gabriella to fall and get hurt. Brink goes to visit her at home, but discovers that his friends are done with him. When Ralph questions Brink about his position with the team, he confesses and tells him why he joined in the first place.

With advice from his dad, Brink quits Team X-Bladz, but Val is not happy with his decision and challenges him to another race. Peter, Jordy, and Gabriella take Brink back into the fold, and they skate together to beat Team X-Bladz once and for all.

‘Brink!’ Cast

Brink! features face you might recognize from other shows and films. Here’s a brief breakdown of the cast:

Erik von Detten as Andy “Brink” Brinker

Von Detten plays the titular character Brink in the film, but the actor has been in several other shows and movies. He had recurring roles in Odd Man Out and So Weird, and has been featured in films like Escape to Witch Mountain and Toy Story 3.

Sam Horrigan as Val

Horrigan is the disingenuous Team X-Bladz captain, Val. The actor has been in a number of popular series and movies over the years, including Desperate Housewives, Veronica Mars, True Blood, and Modern Family.

Christina Vidal as Gabriella

Vidal plays the role of Brink’s soul-skater best friend, Gabriella. In the last few years, you may have seen the actress in her recurring roles on Training Day, Sneaky Pete, and Grand Hotel.

David Graf as Ralph

Graf plays Brink’s supportive and loving father Ralph. The late actor has appeared in numerous films and TV shows over the years, including Step by Step and The West Wing, but his most notable role was that of Sgt. Eugene Tackleberry in the Police Academy film series.

‘Brink!’ Songs and Soundtrack

While Brink! didn’t have an extensive soundtrack, the film did feature a few songs that perfectly matched its thrilling moment. The four songs include “Give” by American punk rock band, The Suicide Machines; “Sooner or Later” by Texas-based rock band, Fastball; “Apology” by Clarissa; and “Come on Brink” by Mark Mason and Rick Allen.

‘Brink!’ at the Box Office

Brink! aired on The Disney Channel in 1998, and while no box office or ratings information is available, the film remains one of the most popular DCOMs of all time.

‘Brink!’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

In line with the Disney Channel movies of the ’90s, Brink! may not have wowed film critics, but it did impress the kiddie audience watching it. “A standard issue wholesome teen conflict movie with a likeable protagonist and some pretty impressive inline skating action,” one Rotten Tomatoes critic wrote.

Where ‘Brink!’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Over twenty years after its release, Brink! remains one of the most popular DCOMs of all time. In 2015, Entertainment Weekly put Brink! at number 4 on its 30 Disney Channel Original Movies, Ranked, and noted that “Along with the hilariously nostalgic lingo, Brink! earns its place in the pantheon of great DCOMs for mixing adrenaline, drama, and one-time Disney golden boy Erik von Detten.”

In 2016, Collider ranked the film at number 17, describing the film as an official “classic” and “potentially the best aggressive inline skating movie ever been committed to film.”

In its 2018 list of 40 Best Disney Channel Original Movies, Complex ranked it at number 1, noting, “If you’ve ever watched Brink!, you know how impossible it is to turn it off without feeling the need to strap on a pair of rollerblades — because Andy “Brink” Brinker (Erik Von Detten) made it look so damn easy and so damn cool!”

‘Brink!’ Trailer

VideoVideo related to how to stream ‘brink!’: your family viewing guide 2019-11-16T15:15:18-05:00

Stream Brink! Now

‘Brink!’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Here are a few fun tidbits about the movie:

1. It’s Loosely Based On A Novel From The 1800s

As reported by the Phoenix New Times, Brink! is loosely based on Mary Mapes Dodge’s novel, Hans Brinker and the Silver Skates. The 1865 classic told the story of an ice-skater from the Netherlands who skates to earn money for his family.

2. Brink And Val Were In Another Movie Together

The actors that play rivals Brink and Val — Erik von Detten and Sam Horrigan — were in another a movie together before Brink!. The pair worked opposite each other in the 1995 Disney Channel Movie, Escape to Witch Mountain.

3. The Film Inspired A Video Game

After the film was released in 1998, it went on to inspire a pc video game called “Brink.” As you can see from this Youtube video by The Rarest Gamer, “Brink” was an inline skating racing game.

4. A Cast Member Was Injured During Filming

According to The Things, actress Christina Vidal, who played Gabriella, learned how to skate for the movie, and at one point, she fractured her coccyx during filming.

5. The Lead Actor Now Works In Sales

In an interview with Romper, actor Erik von Detten, who plays Brink, revealed that he’s now a family man that works in sales, and occasionally participates in community theater. “I really enjoy acting from time to time [when] I’ve had the opportunity to do it — the neighborhood play and whatnot,” von Detten told the outlet.

Stream Brink! Now