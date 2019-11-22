How to Stream “Jump In”: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream Jump In! Now

Jump In! premiered to Disney Channel’s American audience on January 12, 2007, and the film became an instant hit among young audiences everywhere. The movie launched Corbin Bleu, fresh off the success of the first High School Musical, into the limelight as a leading man for the first time. The movie was written by Doreen Spicer-Dannelly, Regina Y. Kicks and Karin Gist and was directed by Disney-veteran Paul Hoen, who also directed the sequels to The Cheetah Girls and Camp Rock.

It’s an inspiring film that deals with themes such as friendship, bullying, teamwork and following your dreams. Those who watch Jump In! online walk away from the movie fulfilled and encouraged to be true to themselves. And now with the launch of Disney+, streaming Jump In! has never been easier! We’ve gathered everything you need to be prepared to watch Disney’s Jump In! online. Here’s how to stream Jump In! right now:

How to Stream ‘Jump In!’ – Exclusively on Disney+

Jump In! is one of the best Disney original movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

‘Jump In!’: Overview

Release Date: January 12, 2011

Creators: Written by Doreen Spicer-Dannelly, Regina Y. Hicks, Karin Gist

Director: Paul Hoen

Starring: Corbin Bleu, Keke Palmer, Shanica Knowles, David Reivers

Rating: G

Synopsis: Jump In! follows Isadore “Izzy” Daniels, a young boxer who’s training to follow in his father’s footsteps, as he gets roped into the world of competitive double-dutch tournaments. When his friend Mary asks him to be her team’s substitute when one of the team members bails, Izzy discovers his love for the sport (and for his childhood friend).

How Long Is ‘Jump In!’?

The movie is an hour and 25 minutes, or 85 minutes in total.

‘Jump in!’ Plot

“Jump In!” follows Isadore “Izzy” Daniels has he goes from star boxer to double dutch champion. Izzy is training to follow in his father’s footsteps by winning the Golden Glove and becoming a boxer.

However, Izzy’s neighbor (and secret crush) Mary ropes him into joining her double dutch team after one of their teammates quits to join their competition. Izzy is initially resistant to joining, but after training with the team, it’s clear he’s a natural. He joins the team, but his boxing skills begin to falter, much to the chagrin of his father.

Even though he attempts to keep his double dutching a secret, his nemesis Rodney finds out and exposes his secret to the entire school, which results in an unregulated boxing match in the ring. On top of that, Izzy has a falling out with Mary and the Hot Chili Steppers, the double dutch team, but he regains favor with them after he shows up at the last minute to apologize. The team, with Izzy again on the team, win first place at the competition.

‘Jump In!’ Cast

This all-star cast featured stars Corbin Bleu as Izzy Daniels, Keke Palmer (just a year after “Akeelah And The Bee” came out) as Mary Thomas and David Reivers as Kenneth Daniels, Izzy’s father. Check out more about their characters and some fun behind-the-scenes facts about their characters below.

CORBIN BLEU as ISADORE “IZZY” DANIELS

Corbin Bleu plays Izzy Daniels, a boxer and the son of widowed boxing champion Kenneth Daniels. Izzy is a dedicated young boxer at the beginning of the film, and when we meet him he’s training to become the next Golden Gloves champion, just like his father.

Bleu trained in Los Angeles with co-star Keke Palmer, and he did most of his own stunts in the film. Originally, the film was supposed to star Raven-Symoné and was going to be titled “Double Dutch.” For unknown reasons, it was revamped into “Jump In!” with Bleu.

KEKE PALMER as MARY THOMAS

Palmer plays Mary, Izzy’s childhood best friend and secret crush who competitively double dutches on her team, The Hot Chili Steppers.

Palmer and Bleu used to play a jump rope version of the popular basketball game HORSE in order to practice their tricks.

DAVID REIVERS as KENNETH DANIELS

David Reivers played Kenneth Daniels, Izzy’s father and boxing coach. Kenneth is a tough man, and he struggles to find ways to connect with his son outside of boxing after the death of his wife.

Reivers is Corbin Bleu’s father in real life, as well as his acting coach. If he looks familiar, that’s because he’s also made appearances in popular shows including “Desperate Housewives” and “The Fosters.” He also played the father of Corbin Bleu’s character in “High School Musical 3.”

‘Jump In!’ Songs and Soundtrack

The Jump In! official soundtrack was a smash hit and gave Disney-lovers tracks including “Push It To The Limit” by Corbin Bleu and “Jump to the Rhythm” by Jordan Pruitt. The soundtrack debuted at number 5 on the Billboard 200 only five days after the movie’s premiere in 2007, and it rose to number 3 in the next week.

‘Jump In!’ at the Box Office

While the movie didn’t play in movie theaters, the film was well-received by viewers young and old. The movie was seen as “inspirational” and handled difficult topics like bullying with grace, showing young viewers that taking the high road, while challenging, is ultimately the road you should choose to take.

‘Jump In!’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Although “Jump In!” received a 63% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film was a hit among viewers, beating out “High School Musical” (which Bleu also appeared in) and “The Cheetah Girls 2” as one of the highest-watched premieres of Disney Channel’s original movies.

Where ‘Jump In!’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

The movie was well-received by kids when it premiered, and the film still is regarded as one of Disney’s best original films, according to Business Insider, Seventeen Magazine and Teen Vogue. Fans of the film note raved about the uniqueness of the story, one reviewer even noting that they’ve never seen a movie about double dutching since!

‘Jump In!’ Trailer

‘Jump In!’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

There’s a lot that happens behind the scenes of “Jump In!” — so here are five of the coolest facts we found!

1. Bleu missed the High School Musical premiere because he was filming Jump In!

Bleu called it a curse, but in an interview with People Magazine, he mentions that he’s never been able to make it to a “High School Musical” premiere — ever. The first one he missed because he was shooting “Jump In!” in Toronto, Canada.

2. Corbin Bleu got made fun of in online chat rooms following the success of Jump In! and High School Musical.

In an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, Bleu noted that it wasn’t gossip magazines that were spreading rumors about him, but the fans (and haters) in the online chat rooms.

“It’s usually the online chat rooms (where) things come up,” he told the interviewer. “One thing that goes around a lot is that I’m gay. They just make assumptions about the fact that I love shopping and I love fashion and I’m a dancer, things like that. It’s like, why do people even have time to write things like that? Personally, I don’t let it affect me. I know that I’m straight.”

3. Bleu’s trainer was a world champion rope jumper

Marcus Taylor, who was only 20-years-old when he worked on the “Jump In!” taught Corbin Bleu his rope jumping skills for the film, according to TIME.

Taylor became a world champion rope jumper in 2004. He says that his classmates taunted him for taking up the sport, just like how Bleu’s character gets made fun of in the movie.

4. Keke Palmer’s first kiss was with Corbin Bleu on the set of Jump In!

At 12-years-old, Palmer shared her first kiss the then-18-year-old Bleu, she shared in an exclusive with Access Hollywood. She says although she was nervous, Bleu was very “sweet” about the experience.

“We did [the kiss scene] like 20 times,” she said about the memory. “I became really self-conscious, I was like ‘Should I being having my first kiss on a movie? Should I let that happen to me? Maybe this is all a bad thing?'”

5. Bleu had plans to become a pediatrician

In an interview with the Los Angeles, Times, Bleu mentions that around a year before the movie came out, he had to make a decision between going into the medical field or continuing to pursue acting.

He said: “The decision was tough; medicine is something I love. But I love acting way too much and I wouldn’t give it up for the world.”

