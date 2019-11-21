How to Stream ‘Kronk’s New Groove’: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream Kronk’s New Groove Now

Freed from his life serving Emperor Kuzko’s (David Spade) evil advisor, Yzma (Eartha Kitt), Kronk has settled into a new life as chef and delivery boy for Mudka’s Meat Market—but his father, Papi (John Mahoney), is coming to visit, and Kronk wants to impress the man who always disapproved of his culinary interests and wanted him to settle down with a wife and large home instead.

Kronk nearly had a large home and a wife—the lovely Ms. Birdwell (Tracey Ullman), with whom he fell in love while they were both camp counselors—but his own internal moral conflicts spelled the end of both. But when Kronk tries to pretend his life is something it’s not in this 2005 animated sequel to The Emperor’s New Groove (2000), he learns that what’s really important is his friends—and he finally wins his father’s approval and Ms. Birdwell’s love.

Watch Kronk’s New Groove online to hear familiar voices in a musical comedy spin-off of the 2000 hit, directed by Saul Blinkoff and Elliot M. Bour, and read on in this Kronk’s New Groove streaming guide to learn more about the film’s cast, what the critics think and more.

Here’s how to stream Kronk’s New Groove right now:

How to Stream ‘Kronk’s New Groove’ – Exclusively on Disney+

Kronk’s New Groove is one of the best animated Disney spin-off movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

‘Kronk’s New Groove’: Overview

Release Date: December 12, 2005

Creators: Executive Producer Peter Denomme, Producer John A. Smith, Writers Tony Leondis, Michael LaBash, Tom Rogers and Michael Lucker

Director: Saul Andrew Blinkoff and Elliot M. Bour

Starring: Patrick Warburton, Tracey Ullman, Eartha Kitt, David Spade and John Goodman

Rating: G

Synopsis: Kronk has settled into a new life as chef and delivery boy for Mudka’s Meat Market—but his father is coming to visit, and Kronk wants to impress the man who always disapproved of his culinary interests and wanted him to settle down with a wife and large home instead. When Kronk tries to pretend his life is something it’s not, he learns that what’s really important is his friends.

How Long Is ‘Kronk’s New Groove’?

Kronk’s New Groove is 75 minutes long.

‘Kronk’s New Groove’ Plot

In this sequel to The Emperor’s New Groove (2000), Emperor Kuzco narrates the story of Kronk, formerly the henchman of Kuzco’s evil advisor Yzma but now a chef and delivery boy for Mudka’s Meat Hut. His father, Papi, is coming to visit, and Kronk wants to impress him—Papi never did approve of his culinary interests and wanted him to get married and settle down in a large house on a hill.

In a flashback, Kronk tells the story of how he nearly had both. As Yzma’s henchman, he becomes an unwitting accomplish to her plot to sell fake youth potion to residents at a nearby old folks’ home. He earns enough money on the scheme to buy the old folks’ home and build his own large house there, but when he realizes he helped trick them into giving away their life savings for a potion that doesn’t work, he gives their home back.

As for love, Kronk finds it in Ms. Birdwell when they are both counselors at Camp Chippamunka—but when one of his campers is caught pulling a prank on Birdwell’s troop, Kronk protects the boy, losing Ms. Birdwell. Back in the present, Papi arrives, and chaos ensues as Kronk’s friends try to act as his wife and children. Kronk realizes what’s important is that he is rich in friendships, and he finally wins Papi’s approval and Ms. Birdwell’s love.

‘Kronk’s New Groove’ Cast

Kronk’s New Groove features some of the all-star cast from its 2000 predecessor The Emperor’s New Groove plus some great new characters. Here are a few of the main players.

Patrick Warburton as Kronk

Freed from his obligations as Yzma’s evil henchman, Kronk is now chef and head delivery boy for Mudka’s Meat Hut and struggling with his desire to impress his dad. Warburton began acting in the mid-1980s and has appeared in nearly 200 roles, including on episodes of numerous television favorites, but grown-ups might recognize him as Joe Swanson from the animated TV comedy Family Guy (1999-2019). Warburton also voiced Kron in the television series The Emperor’s New School (2006-2008), Buzz Lightyear in Buzz Lightyear of Star Command (2000-2001), Sheriff Stone in Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated (2010-2013), Wolf W. Wolf in the movie Hoodwinked!, and played Steve Barkin in the 2002 to 2007 television series Kim Possible, Lemony Snickey in A Series of Unfortunate Events (2017-2019), Brock Samson in The Venture Bros. (2003-2018), and Jeff Bingham in the series Rules of Engagement (2007-2013).

Tracey Ullman as Ms. Birdwell

Kronk fell in love with Ms. Birdwell when they were both counselors at Camp Chippamunka, and now he has a chance to win back her love, too. Ullman’s nearly 40-year acting career includes starring in her own television comedy series The Tracey Ullman Show (1987-1990), Tracey Takes On… (1993-1996) and Tracey Ullman’s Show (2016-2018) and the role of Latrine in Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993).

David Spade as Emperor Kuzco

The star of The Emperor’s New Groove, Kuzco is the Emperor of the Inca Empire and narrator of Kronk’s story in Kronk’s New Groove. Spade is best known as a writer and actor on Saturday Night Live from 1989 to 1993. His movies include the comedies Tommy Boy (1995), Black Sheep (1996), Joe Dirt (2001), and he played Dennis Finch on the television series Just Shoot Me! from 1997 to 2003 and Russell Dunbar on the series Rules of Engagement from 2007-2013. His kid-focused work includes voicing Ranger Frank in The Rugrats Movie (1998) and Griffin in three Hotel Transylvania movies (2012, 2015 and 2018).



John Mahoney as Papi

Papi is Kronk’s father, a man who has never appreciated Kronk’s culinary interests and instead believes he should focus on settling down with a wife and home. Mahoney’s forty-year career included the role of Martin Crane on the hit television series Frasier (1993-2004).

Eartha Kitt as Yzma

Yzma was the devious advisor to Emperor Kuzco who was turned into a cat at the end of The Emperor’s New Groove, but she’s back to human in this film, with the exception of her lingering tail. Best known as a singer, Kitt began performing in the 1940s and acted in more than 70 credits. Her 1953 song “Santa Baby” was a U.S. Top 10 hit. In addition to The Emperor’s New Groove, Kitt also voiced Yzma in the 2006 to 2008 television series The Emperor’s New School.

‘Kronk’s New Groove’ Songs and Soundtrack

The soundtrack for Kronk’s New Groove features “Let’s Groove” by Earth, Wind & Fire; “Be True to Your Groove,” written by Peter Lurye and performed by Lurye and Sandy Barber; and “Feel Like A Million,” written by Jeanine Tesori and performed by the famous Eartha Kitt.

‘Kronk’s New Groove’ at the Box Office

Kronk’s New Groove was released straight to video in December 2005. The sequel was received poorly compared with The Emperor’s New Groove, which was a box office financial success in 2000 and became the best selling home video release of 2001.

‘Kronk’s New Groove’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Critics were disappointed with Kronk’s New Groove. One reviewer at Filmcritic.com suggested that “if you want to spend more time with these characters, you’re probably better off just re-watching the original film.” Common Sense Media noted the film includes “sexy stuff,” potentially offensive language, some violence and no educational value or positive role models but some positive messages, with “great voice talents, but weak storyline and frankly not much groove.”

Where ‘Kronk’s New Groove’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Kronk’s New Groove was released straight-to-video in 2005 as a sequel and spin-off to The Emperor’s New Groove, released five years earlier to financial and critical success. Kronk’s New Groove, by comparison, was given little but almost exclusively negative attention from the critics. Kronk’s New Groove is included on numerous lists on Ranker, including at number 327 of 618 on a list of “The Best Animated Films Ever,” number 8 of 14 on a list of best direct-to-video Disney sequels and number 3 of 50 on a list of “The Best Family Movies of 2005.” The movie was nominated for a Annie Awards for Best Home Entertainment Production, Storyboarding in a Feature Production (Chris Otsuki) and Writing in a Feature Production (Tony Leondis, Michael LaBash and Tom Rogers); it didn’t win any.

‘Kronk’s New Groove’ Trailer

‘Kronk’s New Groove’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Kronk’s New Groove may have gotten mixed reviews at best, but some big names believed in the film. Here’s what you need to know.

1. ‘Kronk’s New Groove’ was John Fielder’s Last Movie

Fielder’s career began in the 1950s and included roles in The Bob Newhart Show (1972-1978) and voicing Piglet in Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day (1968), Winnie the Pooh and Tigger Too (1974), The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977), the television series The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1988-1991), Piglet’s Big Movie (2003) and numerous other Winnie the Pooh adventures. The movie was released six months after his death and dedicated to his memory.

2. Two of the Actors in ‘Kronk’s New Groove’ Were in the Hit Television Series ‘Frasier’

John Mahoney played Frasier’s father, Martin Crane. Wendie Malick, the voice of Pacha’s wife, Chicha, in Kronk’s New Groove, played Martin Crane’s love interest on Frasier from 2003 to 2004. Malick also voiced Chicha in the television series The Emperor’s New School (2006-2008) and played roles in the television series Hot in Cleveland (2010-2015), American Housewife (2016-2019) and The Ranch (2018-2019).

3. Patrick Warburton Loves Disney

A lifelong lover of Disney, Warburton was thrilled to play the voice of Kronk. “I believe [Disney] is the happiest place on Earth…. I still believe that the soul of Walt Disney exists there, and I just love it…. So to get to work and be part of anything Disney is still very special to me,” he told Bullz-Eye.

4. ‘Kronk’s New Groove’ is the Only Disney direct-to-video Sequel Where All the Original Voice Actors Reprise Their Roles

Most notably Patrick Warburton, Eartha Kitt, David Spade, John Goodman and Wendie Malick.

5. Watch the End Credits for a Peek at the Family Photo Album

You’ll get a look at photos from Kronk and Ms. Birdwell’s wedding and honeymoon during the end credits.

