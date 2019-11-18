How to Stream ‘The Cheetah Girls’: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream The Cheetah Girls Now

There are plenty of reasons why you may have heard of The Cheetah Girls before. Prior to the Disney Channel Original Movie, a book series by Deborah Gregory was released. As the books became best-sellers, Disney chose to create a film around the same premise. Since the film ended up being a success, The Cheetah Girls eventually became a legit musical group starring the actresses. If that’s not the definition of success, who knows what is.

The 2003 movie stars Raven-Symoné, Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams, and Sabrina Bryan as The Cheetah Girls, a girl group who dreams of stardom. After getting ready for a talent show, they’re discovered by a scout named Jackal Johnson who is interested in signing the girls to his label. Along the way, they need to battle egos, money issues, and the pressure to keep their friendship healthy. Not only was the movie appealing to young girls — especially those who also dreamed of stardom — but the fact that Whitney Houston signed on to help produce the film was also a big draw.

Curious about how to watch The Cheetah Girls online? Luckily, The Cheetah Girls is streaming on Disney+. Here’s everything you need to know about streaming the film.

‘The Cheetah Girls’: Overview

Release Date: 2003

Creators: Written by Alison Taylor

Director: Oz Scott

Starring: Raven-Symoné, Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams, and Sabrina Bryan

Rating: G

Synopsis: “The Cheetah Girls” focuses on a girl group from Manhattan who dreams of fame. But once they have the opportunity, they realize that there may be more important things out there.

How Long Is ‘The Cheetah Girls’?

The Cheetah Girls is 93 minutes long.

“The Cheetah Girls” Plot

Galleria, Chanel, Aqua, and Dorinda are getting ready to enter their school talent show when they’re spotted by a famous alum named Jackal Johnson. Jackal owns a record label and is interested in signing the girls. Unfortunately, after realizing they may go big time, attitudes change within the band. Soon, they realize that Jackal’s vision of the band isn’t necessarily what The Cheetah Girls set off to do — but three of the girls go along with it, causing a rift. An incident that makes the local news helps bond the girls back together, reminding them that their friendship is more important than anything else.

‘The Cheetah Girls’ Cast

While Raven-Symoné may have had a booming career prior to starring in The Cheetah Girls, her co-stars weren’t necessarily actors you haven’t heard of before.

Raven-Symoné as Galleria

Galleria is the outspoken leader of the group, who is responsible for founding The Cheetah Girls with Chanel. Raven-Symoné took on the role for the first two movies but then dropped out to focus on her solo career. Still, she has fond memories of her time on set. “I think it turned out to be a wonderful franchise,” she reportedly told Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa right after the second film premiered on Disney. “You know, you have a group of girls, all ethnicities, all shapes, all everything, and we come together and we have this common goal of becoming famous and being a wonderful type of Destiny’s Child situation.”

Adrienne Houghton as Chanel

Adrienne Houghton played Chanel, who was second in command. Houghton told Entertainment Tonight that she wouldn’t mind playing Chanel (also known as “Chuchie”) again, even though the whole experience was sacred. She also gave a good explanation of where Chanel would be today. “I feel like Chuchie would be a daytime talk show host. I feel like she had a lot to say and she kept it very cheetahlicious and she had a strong opinion,” she said. “I think she probably would have had a solo career. She was very confident — a lot more confident than I am in real life — and I would say, maybe a fashion designer as well.”

Kiely Williams as Aqua

Aqua, which is short for Aquanette, is one of the most religious of the Cheetah Girls. One thing that sets her apart from the others is that she always carries hot sauce in her purse — a habit that eventually bothers Galleria. Williams got married in 2016, and rumor has it that her niece went ahead and sang the song “Cheetah Love” at the event. “It was the most amazing thing ever,” Williams said. “I swear no one told her to do it!”

Sabrina Bryan as Dorinda

Dorinda is quite talented, both academically and in the art of dance. Occasionally known as “Do,” she grew up in foster care, which the other Cheetah Girls aren’t initially aware of. When Bryan got married in 2018, Kiely Williams was her matron-of-honor, proving that the girls had a very real friendship on set.

‘The Cheetah Girls’ Songs and Soundtrack

Since the movie was all about music, it makes sense that The Cheetah Girls would have an impressive soundtrack. The first movie included songs like “Cheetah Sisters,” “Cinderella,” “Girl Power,” and “Together We Can,” all performed by the four actresses under the name of The Cheetah Girls. The two sequels included more memorable songs.

‘The Cheetah Girls’ at the Box Office

After the film aired, it was estimated that 6.5 million viewers tuned in. When the DVD was released, it sold 800,000 copies.

The movie received 67% on Rotten Tomatoes, made up of six reviews. Reviewers noted that the movie was upbeat, if not a little sappy at times. Its diversity in casting also made people take note. In a 2003 review, Lynne Heffley from Los Angeles Times said, “The attractive melting-pot cast, the emphasis on character-building and respect for oneself and others, the clothes, the songs, the clothes (and did I mention the clothes?) are simply ‘cheetah-licious.'”

Where ‘The Cheetah Girls’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

It may not have reached the popularity of High School Musical, but The Cheetah Girls still has a place in many people’s hearts — especially during Raven-Symoné’s time with the franchise. Even in 2015, websites like MTV were making lists about the best songs from the three films, and fans have pressed for a revival.

‘The Cheetah Girls’ Trailer

‘The Cheetah Girls’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Since The Cheetah Girls was based on a book, the trivia regarding the film is even more fun. Here are five fast facts.

1. They really should have been called the “Leopard Girls.”

It’s possible that someone in their costume department wasn’t paying close attention. The girls are often seen wearing stripes, but they’re not cheetah stripes — they’re actually leopard spots. They look somewhat similar, so you might as well give them a pass.

2. The Cheetah Girls were popular enough to have not one, but three, video games.

The games were called The Cheetah Girls, The Cheetah Girls: Pop Star Sensations, and The Cheetah Girls: Passport to Stardom. The first game was released for GameBoy Advance in 2006, and was an RPG that let you play as the girls in the band.

3. Adrienne Bailon watched the movie during her honeymoon.

In an interview with People, Bailon admitted that she shared the movie with her husband soon after they got married. Prior to, he never saw it. “I was like, ‘You’re married to me. Now you can watch these dance moves I used to do and the weird hairstyles I used to wear as a Cheetah Girl,”” she said. “I sat him down and watched him. Just the other day, I was playing him the soundtrack we did from the last movie.”

4. The girls were all freezing during shoots.

According to Kiely Williams, the movie shoot took place in Canada — and temperatures were out of control. “We shot the first movie in Canada and it was freezing!” she told People. “We were so cold after every shot we had huge blankets that they would cover us with to try to keep the frostbite at bay.”

5. Sabrina Bryan can’t get over how many celebrities enjoyed the film.

The movie was all about girl power (or in their case, “growl power) and that’s a message that will always be important. Bryan noted to People that it means the world to her when she hears about how The Cheetah Girls is inspiring an all-new generation. “To see Cardi B, one of this generation’s biggest artist, singing “Cinderella” on her Instagram was unreal,” she said. “I love that she was inspired by the Cheetah message while growing up and is now killing the game and living her dream! Then when Kim Kardashian West posted about how much North loves The Cheetah Girls, it shows you that there’s a new generation of fans being empowered by the Growl Power message!”

