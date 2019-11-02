Suns vs Grizzlies Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

If the Suns vs Grizzlies game is in your market, you can watch a live stream via FuboTV or Hulu with Live TV. If it’s out of your market, you can watch a live stream via Amazon Prime or NBA.com. More details can be found below.

The Memphis Grizzlies will host the Phoenix Suns at the FedExForum on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET. Here’s how to watch a live stream of the Suns vs Grizzlies on your computer, phone, or streaming device, with the options being dependent on whether or not the game is in your market:

If the Game Is in Your Market

The game will be televised locally on either Fox Sports Arizona (Suns market) or Fox Sports Southeast (Grizzlies market). If you don’t have cable, you can watch either of those channels live online via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Fans in Phoenix, Memphis & Other Local Markets: FuboTV

For those who live in local markets, Fox Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Southeast are among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Suns vs Grizzlies on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch any game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Fans in Phoenix, Memphis & Other Local Markets: Hulu With Live TV

For those who live in local markets, Fox Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Southeast are part of the 60-plus live TV channels included with Hulu With Live TV, which also comes with Hulu’s huge on-demand streaming TV and movie library.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Suns vs Grizzlies on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game Is Out of Your Market

Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass Channel

This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but this is the preferred option because you can watch games on Amazon’s digital platforms rather than NBA’s. The latter has had user experience and buffering issues in the past.

Whether you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NBA game via Amazon Prime’s NBA League Pass channel.

You can sign up for both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Suns vs Grizzlies and all out-of-market games on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

NBA League Pass

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big different being you’ll watch through NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. There are also a few different pricing options when signing up for League Pass through NBA.com, such as one-team pass, all-team pass, or all-team, commercial-free pass.

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Suns vs Grizzlies and all out-of-market games on your computer via the NBA website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other compatible device via the NBA app.

Suns vs Grizzlies Preview

On Wednesday, the Suns bested the Golden State Warriors 121-110 on the road to improve to 3-2, their first winning record through five games since the 2015-16 season, when they finished 23-59.

Phoenix guard Devin Booker scored a game-high 31 points on 10-of-21 shooting to go with 4 rebounds and 5 assists on his 23rd birthday. Two days after the victory, first-year Suns head coach Monty Williams praised Booker’s early-season effort on the defensive end.

“He’s becoming — and look, it’s been five games, we have a ways to go — but when your best player plays with intensity and he gets after it on defense and shows leadership qualities, it says a lot about your team,” Williams said Friday on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, according to the station’s website. “And it gives you a chance to build your program.”

Williams, who enjoyed a nine-year NBA career as a defensive-minded forward, noted that Booker took the initiative to become a better defender.

“This is going to sound crazy, but not one time did I ever convince Devin of anything,” Williams said, per the Arizona Sports 98.7 website. “We had conversations [at training camp] in Flagstaff about the way we’re playing and way we want to play, and his comment to me was, ‘Coach, I’ve always wanted to play like this.’

“There’s a ton of players that I can relate to. I can’t relate to Devin. I can’t relate to a guy that scores like that, that has that kind of pressure on him every day. I was not that kind of player. … But to answer your question plainly, we didn’t have one comment or one conversation about anything that related to him being a better defender. I think he just wants it.”

The Grizzlies took a pounding their last time out, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers 120-91 on the road to fall to 1-3.

Days after scoring a team-high 30 points in a victory over the Brooklyn Nets, Grizzlies rookie point guard Ja Morant again led his team in scoring. The second overall pick of June’s draft dropped 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting to go with a pair of steals.

Lakers star big man Anthony Davis scored 40 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, both game highs. His teammate, four-time MVP LeBron James, scored 23 points and added 8 assists.

“It’s my job now to play against the best, so I know I’m going to see the best,” Morant said, according to The New York Times. “Obviously, you grow up watching them and now you’re playing against them, and it’s kind of like a ‘wow’ moment. But I’ve still got to take care of business.”