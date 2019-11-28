Thanksgiving 2019 National Dog Show Time, Channel & Live Stream

The 2019 National Dog Show, presented by Purina, will air from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in all time zones on NBC this Thanksgiving (November 28). The annual show will premiere directly following the broadcast of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which airs at 9 a.m. until noon.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the dog show on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

NBC (live in select markets) is available via FuboTV

You can watch a live stream of the National Dog Show via the FuboTV website or app on various devices.

FuboTV comes with cloud DVR space and a 72-hour look-back feature.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) includes NBC (live in select markets).

You can watch a live stream of the National Dog Show via the AT&T TV Now website or app on various devices.

AT&T TV Now comes with included cloud DVR.

NBC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV.

You can watch a live stream of the National Dog Show via the Hulu website or app on various devices.

Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, with an upgrade option available.

The Show Features Over 200 Dog Breeds Competing for ‘Best of Show’ & Has Been a Longstanding NBC Thanksgiving Tradition Since 2002

National Dog Show Ticket Sales Promo VideoThe video production team at Carson International put together this promotional reel to serve as the highlight element on the newly designed Kennel Club of Philadelphia website. It highlights the show's special attributes and drives ticket sales that bring over 10,000 people to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, Pa. each November. 2019-07-24T17:36:36.000Z

The National Dog Show is held by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and takes place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania. It has been ongoing since 1879, and was first broadcast by NBC in 2002, according to the Tennessean.

The dog show features over 2,000 dogs from all over the country that compete in the two-day long event, with one dog winning “Best In Show.” The event is actually pre-taped, as the competition was held earlier this month on Saturday, November 17 and Sunday November 18; the results are already up, if you aren’t able to catch the Thanksgiving showing.

The show amasses nearly 20 million viewers each year and features over 200 different breeds, according to the National Dog Show website. The annual event has become a longstanding NBC Thanksgiving Day tradition for that last two decades, although the Kennel Club of Philadelphia has presented dog shows for more than 125 years.

“See over 2,000 of the top American Kennel Club sanctioned dogs from across the country,” the website reads. “205 breeds and varieties are eligible to compete for best of Breed, First in Group and the coveted title of Best in Show. Each day brings different competitions and attractions.”

Meet the dog who took top prize at American Kennel Club championshipWhiskey the whippet and his handler visit "GMA" after beating more than 5,000 other dogs to win the top prize at the AKC national championship. 2019-01-02T16:01:10.000Z

The show is hosted by former Seinfeld star John O’Hurley and Mary Carillo, while David Frei provides commentary. Whiskey the Whippet won Best in Show in 2018, beating out the Irupé the Doberman Pinscher, according to the Tennessean.

Tune in Thursday, November 28 at 12 p.m. ET/PT to catch the National Dog Show on NBC.